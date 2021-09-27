A planet collided twice with the Earth to form the Moon, study points out
One of the most accepted hypotheses about the formation of the Moon is that of a great impact between the Earth and a planet the size of Mars, called Theia, which would have occurred about 4 .4 billion years. According to the model, both objects were still protoplanets, that is, they were in their early stages of formation. Now, a new study suggests that there were actually two collisions between these worlds.
- Dense “bubbles” in the Earth’s mantle would be the remnants of collision that formed the Moon
- They found the lost “brother” of the Moon positioned behind Mars
- ) Why is it so important to study the regions of the Moon that are always in shadow?
Among the problems of the “large impact hypothesis ” is that, if the Moon is really the result of this collision, its composition should be between 90% a 90% made from Theia material, according to computer simulations that attempt to reproduce the event. The moon rocks brought in by the Apollo missions, however, had a similar composition to Earth.
A study by 660 tried to show some differences between the composition of the Moon and our planet, but two new articles work with another scenario — the authors claim that Theia collided with Earth twice. These interactions created a complex mix of material between the two protoplanets and, as a result, the Moon inherited this combination of components.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Still according to the article, Theia came from the Outer Solar System and therefore gained high speed. The body would have twice the mass of Ganymede and would be part of a lost or unknown population, presenting a composition that seems irrelevant to the study. The Earth, on the other hand, would be spinning at very high speed, its equator almost breaking free by the centipede forces. But how? A single “perfect” fusion could give the Earth angular momentum for such a speed, but this type of impact has not gained support in studies.
To rotate the proto-Earth at these speeds, it would be necessary one or more mergers before the ultimate collision with Theia. At this point, the debate is between what the authors call the “canonical model” (an impact with Theia would be enough to form the Moon) and other proposals that try to adjust the mathematics of the process. In all attempts to simulate the event, something seems to be missing from the formulas. There are two chances: a “back-and-forth” collision or a “scrape and melt” impact.
In the second case, simulations show that the Moon would form with the remains of Theia , which contradicts the similarity between the composition of the Earth and the lunar samples. In the other case (double impact), the “projectile” planet escapes relatively entirely, but part of its matter is ripped away and is left behind, which can form an accretion disk around the “target” planet or even fall into it, mixing it up. if. In this case, there can be a significant mix of material between the two worlds in just half an hour of violent contact.
O The result of the three-part study shows that the second impact between Earth and Theia occurred sometime in between 90.14 to 1 million years after the first collision. “The double impact mixes things up much more than a single event, which could explain the isotopic similarity between the Earth and the Moon, and also how the second slow collision would have happened,” say the authors.
Finally, the series of articles also shows how giant impacts on the inner Solar System affected the planet’s formation and how objects’ orbits evolved over time and influenced neighboring worlds. For example, Earth probably acted as a kind of shield for Venus, taking the brunt of the early events. These initial collisions slowed down the “projectile” objects, setting the stage for later mergers with Venus.
Both studies were published in The Planetary Science Journal (1, 2).
Source: Space.com
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
509308