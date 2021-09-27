a-planet-collided-twice-with-the-earth-to-form-the-moon,-study-points-out

One of the most accepted hypotheses about the formation of the Moon is that of a great impact between the Earth and a planet the size of Mars, called Theia, which would have occurred about 4 .4 billion years. According to the model, both objects were still protoplanets, that is, they were in their early stages of formation. Now, a new study suggests that there were actually two collisions between these worlds.

Dense “bubbles” in the Earth’s mantle would be the remnants of collision that formed the Moon

They found the lost “brother” of the Moon positioned behind Mars

) Why is it so important to study the regions of the Moon that are always in shadow?

Among the problems of the “large impact hypothesis ” is that, if the Moon is really the result of this collision, its composition should be between 90% a 90% made from Theia material, according to computer simulations that attempt to reproduce the event. The moon rocks brought in by the Apollo missions, however, had a similar composition to Earth.

A study by 660 tried to show some differences between the composition of the Moon and our planet, but two new articles work with another scenario — the authors claim that Theia collided with Earth twice. These interactions created a complex mix of material between the two protoplanets and, as a result, the Moon inherited this combination of components.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! To understand how these collisions could have occurred, it is important to remember that the formation phase of the Solar System is somewhat chaotic and violent, especially in its later stages, where objects have already gained volume and their orbits are not yet fully defined. Collisions happened frequently—this is the main way objects actually become big. Impacts create debris, which in turn form disks around massive objects, to coalesce again. Collision simulation of the “go-and-go” type comes” shown about an hour after impact. A sectional view shows the iron cores (Image: Reproduction/A. Emsenhuber/University of Bern/University of Munich) These debris discs, known as accretion discs, can clump together with already massive objects to give them even more mass, or clump together into smaller objects that will orbit those larger bodies. Thus, the formation of the Moon would be the result of a final process of accretion of our planet, when the planetary embryos of Theia and Earth deviated from their respective orbital zones and collided. The two protoplanets (both terrestrial, meaning rocky) “may have grown in pairs in a series of violent mergers, building Venus and Earth in perhaps dozens of events,” the study authors write, “leaving the smaller planets as remnants non-accredited or survivors”. However, this accretion of pairs does not usually occur through effective mergers. “Far from it, ‘back-and-forth’ collisions are expected to occur about half the time.” To build this argument, the authors used a number of previous studies, that explain the complex processes of formation of the Solar System, and simulated collisions between protoplanets. With this, they found that accretion occurs, 50% of the time, through impacts in which the colliding object returns for a second “round”, that is, a new impact. In the first collision, part of the materials from the protoplanets merge, while Theia escapes for a second impact (Image: Reproduction/Asphaug)

Still according to the article, Theia came from the Outer Solar System and therefore gained high speed. The body would have twice the mass of Ganymede and would be part of a lost or unknown population, presenting a composition that seems irrelevant to the study. The Earth, on the other hand, would be spinning at very high speed, its equator almost breaking free by the centipede forces. But how? A single “perfect” fusion could give the Earth angular momentum for such a speed, but this type of impact has not gained support in studies.

To rotate the proto-Earth at these speeds, it would be necessary one or more mergers before the ultimate collision with Theia. At this point, the debate is between what the authors call the “canonical model” (an impact with Theia would be enough to form the Moon) and other proposals that try to adjust the mathematics of the process. In all attempts to simulate the event, something seems to be missing from the formulas. There are two chances: a “back-and-forth” collision or a “scrape and melt” impact.

In the second case, simulations show that the Moon would form with the remains of Theia , which contradicts the similarity between the composition of the Earth and the lunar samples. In the other case (double impact), the “projectile” planet escapes relatively entirely, but part of its matter is ripped away and is left behind, which can form an accretion disk around the “target” planet or even fall into it, mixing it up. if. In this case, there can be a significant mix of material between the two worlds in just half an hour of violent contact.