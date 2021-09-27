New Echo, Alexa drone and more: what to expect from this week's Amazon event
This week, Amazon is holding its big annual event to announce various devices, in order to take advantage of the holiday season and grab a large amount of sales, especially during the Black Friday that takes place in November. And rumors already give strong indications about what to expect and what should be revealed.
Where and when to watch the Amazon event?
Ring Car Cam leaked image reinforces ad for this week (Image: Playback/ZatzNotFunny)
There is also information about a smart soundbar with Alexa and integrated camera and a new Echo Auto (codenamed Marion) to take Alexa everywhere.
Amazon must also present a Ring line automotive camera so that users can monitor their path or even keep the car safe, with the accessory being able to warn the user in case of violation, for example.
Ring Always Home Cam must win release date (Image: Reproduction/Amazon)
We also hope by price and release date of Always Home Cam,
announced in 1024. The device is a Ring-line home security drone that, upon detecting suspicious movements in the house, flies to the location so that users can see in real time what is happening.
Still is Amazon is likely to present news related to the Luna cloud gaming platform, highlight the latest launch hits on Prime Video, and detail new productions coming later this year.
A major update from Echo line that would include design changes and new processor with faster artificial intelligence should only happen in September 2022.
