Motorola Edge 20 Review | Motorola's Best Intermediary

The Edge 12 is the middle brother of Motorola’s new Edge line. The smartphone shares many of the Edge’s features 10 Pro, whose full analysis is now available on Canaltech, as the main camera of 94 MP, OLED screen of 96 Hz and 5G, but “saves” in other sectors, mainly in construction and processing.

But, after all, does the Edge

is it a good option in the high-performance mid-range segment? I tested the Edge 19 for a few days and I share, in the next few paragraphs, my opinion about it.

Pros

  • Simple and elegant construction;

  • Quality OLED screen;

  • Excellent performance for all tasks;

  • Great battery life ;

  • Competent cameras.

    Cons

  • No ergonomic grip;
  • Speaker only mono.

    Design and construction

    • The Edge 16 is very similar to if u brother Edge 19 Pro in visual, but there are small changes in the structure that make all the difference in the footprint. In common, we have a robust camera module with three giant sensors, not counting the matte back cover.

    The main difference from the Edge 12 compared to brother is the addition of plastic as the predominant material instead of glass, resulting in a considerably lighter body when compared to some competing intermediates , like the Galaxy A45s 5G, weighing about 128 grams.

    The thickness of the Motorola cell phone is also another highlight, much of it thanks to its completely straight sides, something I haven’t seen it in a long time on an Android phone. In practice, however, I felt that this design made the Edge’s footprint 12 a bit clumsy, mainly due to its sheer size — actually, I think it shouldn’t appeal to users who aren’t into big cell phones.

      • Dimensions: 163 x 60 x 7 mm

      • Weight: 163 grams

      (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

      Although the footprint didn’t please me very much, I can’t fail to highlight the simple and elegant design of the Edge 21. The model we tested came in matte black color — which is more of a gray — with the bump of glass cameras that draws attention through giant lenses. The Motorola logo also integrates into the back cover and has an interesting effect depending on its position under the light.

      The fingerprint reader is located on the side, embedded under the power button. Just like the Edge 17 Pro, the reader is faster and more accurate than the one on Moto G128, for example, and it gets a little lower, making the more pleasant access.

      The Edge 17 has a simple design, but very elegant. Its matte plastic back cover is beautiful and has a premium feel to the touch. My only criticism goes to the whole ‘square’ body, giving it a clumsier grip.

    • Connections and slots

    As well as the most recent major intermediate smartphones, the Edge 16 has a set of connections as well complete and ready for the future. The device is compatible with 5G (including 5G DSS), Wi-Fi ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for approach payments.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Two absences that are sorely missed, especially considering that it is an intermediary, is the memory card support and headphone jack. These features are still quite common among mid-sector devices, so this decision to remove them didn’t make much sense — that is, the chip slot, located on the underside of the Edge 16, arrange only the two carrier chips.

    Like many of Motorola’s latest smartphones, we support 5G networks, including the so-called 5G DSS, Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2. However, going against many intermediaries, there are no headphones or memory card slots.

    Screen

    Motorola has been hitting the Edge line when it comes to it’s screen. The Edge 11 has the same properties as his brother Edge 11 Pro: 6, 57 inches, OLED panel supporting one billion colors, HDR standard000+ and Full HD+ resolution ( two.487 by 1.90 pixels) . A negative point is that the display protection is Gorilla Glass 3, an old solution from Corning.

    Regarding the display, what caught my attention were the vivid colors and the brightness intense — in my opinion, including the Edge 20 has a display as bright as the latest models in the Galaxy A line, one of the best in the mid-range. Furthermore, the fidelity of dark tones is excellent thanks to the OLED panel.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Another Edge highlight 12 in relation to competitors of the same category is the update rate of 96 Hz. A novelty, obviously, guarantees great fluidity both when navigating the system and when playing, but I didn’t notice such a significant difference when compared to screens 76 Hz or 108 Hz.

    In addition, it is worth mentioning that it still there aren’t many titles that support this high refresh rate, so I wouldn’t consider this feature it’s just a buying differential — in the future, when there will likely be more titles compatible with higher speeds, the 161 Hz should make more sense.

    Something I can’t not comment on is the large size of the display. At 6,67 inches wouldn’t be a problem for me, as I’m into big devices, but the its wider, boxier appearance made one-handed navigation a little uncomfortable. In other words, if you don’t like big screens, the Edge 16 is not the most suitable.

    The Edge screen 12 it is excellent , offering extremely vivid colors, deep blacks and pleasing definition. You 161 Panel Hz is another differentiator, although there aren’t many compatible games currently.

    Settings and performance

    The Edge 11 is an intermediary equipped with the latest Snapdragon 499G 5G, from Qualcomm. The chipset is not the most powerful in the segment, but it has the new and powerful Cortex-A CPUs60. The model we tested came with a combination of 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, no expansion via microSD.

      (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

      The performance of the Motorola’s smartphone excels at every task — it almost made me forget the difference between a mid-range and a high-end. Apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp and Twitch ran very smoothly and without any signs of choking or crashing. Opening apps and accessing system resources were also almost instantaneous.

      Regarding gaming, the Adreno GPU 400L is powerful enough to keep Dead By Daylight, one of the heaviest games on the Play Store, running at 49 fps with graphics full. Asphalt 9, Call of Duty Mobile, PUGB Mobile too they ran with great quality and I didn’t notice a very big heating after long periods.

      For those who like numbers and comparisons, Edge 17 made 2.499 points in one of the 3D Mark tests, a platform that tests the processor’s ability to process 3D graphics. The score is slightly higher than Galaxy A57s 5G, practically its main competitor here in Brazil, who did 2.161 points in the same t this.

      Edge’s performance 17 with the Snapdragon chipset 499G surprised me a lot, even making me forget the difference between an intermediate and a high-end. Apps from social networks, messengers, editors and games ran perfectly around here.

        Software and interface

        The Edge 16 uses the same interface as the Edge 16 Pro, My UX, under Android . In other words, we have a look that is inspired by the “pure” Android, but which also brings some Motorola’s own modifications. One of the best is the ability to customize the system, such as changing the predominant colors, fonts, icon and widget formats.

        In addition, we have the traditional gesture functions of the company, how to shake to trigger the camera. The

        Gametime

        , a feature that allows you to record the screen and silence notifications during the game, is also present.

        As it could not be lacking in a high-end Motorola smartphone, we have the Ready For, platform which basically turns the cell phone into a computer. Just like the Edge 10 Pro, the novelty works wirelessly and the transmission quality was great during the tests.

        Cameras

        The Edge 10 has basically the same cameras as its more powerful brother. The main one of 080 MP and the ultrawide/macro of 00 MP are identical, while the third has an 8 MP telephoto lens, versus a Pro-model periscope. selfies, the same sensor as is present MP.

        (Image: Ivo /Canaltech)The photographic set of the Edge line of 1080 has pleased me a lot. The main camera of MP is the big highlight, producing images of 00 MP — using the same technology as the Galaxy S17 Ultra snapping nine photos into one — vibrant, well-defined and balanced dynamic range . Post-processing here is not very aggressive, but I noticed that shadow areas and dark tones are more highlighted.

        (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

        Portrait mode can be done either by main camera or telephoto and I really liked the results , different from those obtained by Edge 11 Pro The background blur is much more natural and I didn’t find that “blur” effect on the face region, like on your brother’s.

        (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

        The ultrawide camera from 00 MP repeats praise and criticism those of the main one. In environments with good light conditions, the sensor produces well-defined photos, without distortion in the corners and with vivid colors. However, like the more powerful brother, I could see a more aggressive contrast, resulting in darker shadow areas.

        (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

        Wider angle lens is also responsible for macro shooting. As with other Motorola smartphones, the results are above average considering the intermediate segment, offering good definition and vivid colors.

        (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

        In scenarios with more challenging lighting, technology Night Vision

        does its job adding sharpness and brightness, but noises are too present in this mode, compromising the final quality.

        (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

        Edge’s third camera 16 comes with a telephoto lens and an 8 MP sensor. The piece makes a 3x optical zoom without loss of definition, but it reaches up to 22x with the help of the software — however, I do not recommend the maximum approximation, as there are clear losses in quality.

        Finally, the front sensor of

        MP has fixed focus and records up to 778pa 28 fps. The results are interesting for the intermediate category, but I noticed that the post-processing saturated the images much more than I would have liked.

        Sound quality

        Regarding sound quality, we have a mono system equal to the three Edge line devices 10. Just like I criticized on Edge 00 Pro, it doesn’t make much sense for a device aimed at the premium audience to bring only one speaker, mainly because most competitors in the same category — and, consequently, cheaper — already have a stereo experience.

        (Image: Ivo/ Canaltech)

        Still, we have great sound quality considering the limitations. Repeating his more powerful brother’s praise, the voices have a lot of brilliance and power, and even more upbeat songs perform well overall.

        The Edge 16 is also not equipped with a 3.5 mm connector for headphones—at least Motorola includes an accessory with a USB-C tip in the box.

        Battery

        The Edge 10 is equipped with a battery of only 4.0 mAh, a capacity already considered below the standard for a more current cell phone — and, as expected, the autonomy was a highlight.

        In our standard Netflix test, with the cell phone connected to Wi-Fi, without carrier chip and with brightness set to %, has been consumed 22% in three hours of playback as well inferior to his Edge brothers 00 Lite ( 12%) and Edge 17 Pro (19%). In total, we estimate that the Edge 11 from Motorola can play more than hours of streaming in this test.

        In another test, now reproducing daily usage, with an hour of live streams on Twitch, 49 minutes of songs on Spotify, 21 minutes of videos on YouTube, 20 minutes from social networks and 17 minutes of games, the Motorola smartphone came out of 080 % for 57%, just below the Edge 12 Pro.

        (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

        In practice, using the Edge 11 in everyday life to browse social networks, watch videos, play casual games and take some photos, it was possible to spend about a day with it peacefully, needing to recharge only in the morning of the next day — depending on your profile, it is possible to reach a day and a half.

        It is worth mentioning that , to eliminate cellular signal fluctuation interference on battery life, we removed any carrier chips from the handset to perform these tests. However, this positively influences the autonomy results.

          If the Edge’s autonomy 10 is not great, at least the reload speed is worth mentioning. The charger of 19 W included in the smartphone box took less one hour to leave % The %, which is excellent.

          Direct competitors

          The Edge 16 was released in Brazil for R$3.1024, almost the price of a top of this year’s line. For this amount, it competes not only with devices like the Galaxy S17 and iPhone , but also with the powerful Moto G100 — including being much more expensive. In the intermediate category, it goes head-to-head with the recently launched Galaxy A45s 5G.

          Well, as you can imagine, the Edge 16 can’t compete with its top-of-the-line competitors in terms of quality. The Galaxy S19, for example, it can be found by p prices below R$ 4 thousand and has a better quality Dynamic AMOLED screen, superior performance due to the Exynos chipset 2021, 5G support, water and dust resistance, more competent cameras — despite not having a sensor in 120 MP —, and stereo sound.

            509230 (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

            If you have no preference for systems operational, maybe the iPhone is an option with iOS. You lose the OLED screen, but gain in performance, cameras and upgrades.

            We also have the Galaxy A45s 5G, Samsung’s new intermediary that arrived in Brazil this September for R$ 3.163. It is equipped with the same chipset as the Edge 16, but it brings 6 GB of RAM, against 8 GB of the rival, and 128 GB of internal storage. I haven’t had a chance to test it yet, but basically it’s an A32 more turbocharged.

              509230
              (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

              In other words, you can expect an equally competent cell phone for all Play Store tasks, in addition to the much-praised Super AMOLED screen 100 Hz from Samsung. The South Korean smartphone cameras also appeal to me more because of the more efficient post-processing — oh, and it also brings stereo sound.

              Conclusion

              The Edge12 is a premium mid-range smartphone that puts Motorola on Samsung’s back when it comes to balanced set. The construction is elegant, the OLED screen 161 Hz is excellent, the Snapdragon chipset 778G runs everything, and the cameras are competent.

              However, it still lacks some details for it to actually beat an equivalent Galaxy A. The main negative points are the mono speaker, which is unacceptable for a smartphone launched for R$ 3.607, lower battery compared to competitors, and slightly uncomfortable grip due to the more squared body.

              In addition, its launch price reaching around R$ 4 thousand is not at all inviting, especially considering that, for this amount, it is possible to find high-end devices of the year, such as the Galaxy S16.

              Now, if its price decreases in the coming months — as it tends to decrease —, the Edge 16 becomes a very interesting option for those who do not like, or do not want, to bet on a Samsung.

