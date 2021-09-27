PowerPoint is a slide editor developed by Microsoft that has a number of features and functions available to its users, one of which is the ability to convert a presentation to GIF.

How to stream a PowerPoint slide to Teams

How to add videos to PowerPoint presentation

How to make PowerPoint presentation on Google Meet

The functionality can be quite interesting for those who would like to share their work on social media, websites, blogs or other means — since GIF is a very accessible format. If that’s your case, check out below how to convert a PowerPoint presentation to GIF!

How to remove all PowerPoint slide annotations



How to convert PowerPoint to Google Slides

Step 1

: Open a PowerPoint slideshow and click on “File” in the top menu.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Open a PowerPoint presentation and click on “File” (Screenshot: Matheus Mustache) Step 2 : click on “Export” on the left side menu. Click “Export” on the left side menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : select the item “Create an Animated GIF”. Select “Create Animated GIF” to convert the presentation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : then I selected Choose the size and quality of the GIF between the options “Small”, “Medium”, “Large” or “Extra Large”.