How to Convert a PowerPoint Presentation to GIF

PowerPoint is a slide editor developed by Microsoft that has a number of features and functions available to its users, one of which is the ability to convert a presentation to GIF.

The functionality can be quite interesting for those who would like to share their work on social media, websites, blogs or other means — since GIF is a very accessible format. If that’s your case, check out below how to convert a PowerPoint presentation to GIF!

Step 1

: Open a PowerPoint slideshow and click on “File” in the top menu.

Open a PowerPoint presentation and click on “File” (Screenshot: Matheus Mustache)

Step 2

: click on “Export” on the left side menu.

Click “Export” on the left side menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: select the item “Create an Animated GIF”.

Select “Create Animated GIF” to convert the presentation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: then I selected Choose the size and quality of the GIF between the options “Small”, “Medium”, “Large” or “Extra Large”.

Select the size and quality of the GIF (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: adjust how many seconds the GIF will spend per slide, which slide it goes from start and, having finished the adjustments, click on “Create GIF”.

Make the last adjustments and click on “Create GIF ” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6

: select the location where the GIF will be saved, click “Save” and wait until the file is created.

Select a file location and click “Save” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can convert a PowerPoint slideshow to GIF and share it on your social networks.

