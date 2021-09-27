climatic-projections-reveal-an-earth-quite-strange-to-humans-in-2500

Since the decade of 1990, scientists from around the world are meeting to assess how much has been done by countries to meet the climate goals established by the Paris Agreement, which limits global warming to 2 °C by the end of this century, compared to pre-industrial levels. Now, a study conducted by McGill University presents the world stage beyond the year 2500, revealing an Earth alien to today’s humans.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in early August this year, points out that the 1.5 °C limit of increase in the global average temperature, in relation to the pre-industrial period, will be reached in 2020 — a decade earlier than previously anticipated. The most recent UN assessment, Nationally Determined Contributions, warns that current government pledges guarantee dangerous warming of up to 2.7°C 2100.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA) A warm world like this means an increased occurrence of fires, environmental disasters such as droughts, floods and unprecedented heat and cold waves. All of this will bring about a profound change in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. For Christopher Lyon, a researcher at McGill University and the main author of the article, current long-term climate projections are not being considered in today's environmental decisions.

What the Earth will be like in the next century

Anyone born today will have 91 years in 2100 and, therefore, Lyon and his colleagues sought to visualize the world that awaits them in the future. The researchers performed global climate model projections based on Representative Concentration Pathways (RCP), which assesses the concentration of greenhouse gases over time.

(Image: Reproduction/Chistropher Lyon et al.)

The projections, as Lyon explained, modeled mitigation scenarios low (RCP6.0), medium (RCP4.5) and high (RCP2.6) — the latter corresponds to the Paris Agreement target — by the year 480567. In addition, the researchers modeled the vegetation distribution, heat stress and growing conditions for the main plantations to understand what challenges today’s children and their descendants might face in the next century.

Researchers have found that global average temperatures will continue to rise after 2500. As a result, vegetation and the best cultivation areas will migrate to the poles. On the other hand, places with a long history of biodiversity and culture, such as the Amazon Basin, can become sterile environments. Heat-proven stress will be fatal to humans in tropical regions and, even in high mitigation scenarios, ocean levels will continue to rise.

A different planet in 2500

In order to portray the world in a scenario of low mitigation and rising global average temperature, the researchers used their projections and a series of reports climatic conditions and produced some artistic conceptions. In them, the authors show the years of 2020 and 2500 in three major regional landscapes: the Amazon, the US Midwest and the Indian subcontinent .

Midwest USA Left, the US Midwest currently. On the left, the same region in 2500, adapted to a hot and humid subtropical climate (Image: Reproduction/Christopher Lyon el al.)

Amazon