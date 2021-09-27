Honor Announces Competitively Priced Tablet, Headphones & TVs
At its newest event in China, the manufacturer Honor has just introduced to the local market a series of new devices to heat up the competition, including products such as tablets, headphones and televisions of the Vision X2 line.
- Honor surprises and surpasses Xiaomi and Apple in terms of sales in China
- Honor Announces Multi-Sensor Image Processing Technology
Honor 43 and 55 Pro gain limited edition with visual differentiated
Honor Pad V7
It offers options with 6 and 8 GB of RAM plus storage of 92 GB, 8 MP front camera and 7 battery pack. mAh with fast charging of 13, 5W. The model arrives with Android factory and MagicUI 5.0.
Among other differentials, we have the support for the Magic-Pencil 2 pen from Honor itself and the integration of the brand’s ecosystem, making life easier for those who own the company’s notebook and smartphones.
Honor Earbuds X2 and xSport Pro
Honor has also updated her headphones with two new models. The Earbuds X2 (above) offers a fully wireless semi-ear-fit design with drivers from mm , Bluetooth 5.2 support and microphone with noise reduction during calls. Among the device’s highlights are its dynamic units with bio-diaphragms that use CCA copper-coated aluminum coils for best quality sound. The model did not have details regarding capacity, charging time or battery life revealed.
Honor has also updated her headphones with two new models. The Earbuds X2 (above) offers a fully wireless semi-ear-fit design with drivers from mm , Bluetooth 5.2 support and microphone with noise reduction during calls.
Among the device’s highlights are its dynamic units with bio-diaphragms that use CCA copper-coated aluminum coils for best quality sound.
The model did not have details regarding capacity, charging time or battery life revealed.
(Image: Reproduction/Honor)
The xSport Pro stands out for its in-ear format joined by wires to ensure greater adherence and safety to accessories during high-intensity physical exercise.
The headphones have a USB connector -C for loading, drivers from 13 mm, braided cable and three options of colors.
(Image: Reproduction/Honor)
The model still has IP certification48 a dust and water proof for those who enjoy physical activities even during the rain or don’t want to worry if they are caught by surprise.
According to Honor, xSport Pro guarantees up to
Honor Vision X2
A manufacturer also took advantage of its event to announce the new line of Smart TVs Honor Vision X2, which has options of 43″, 43″ and 65″, 4K UHD resolution panel in all sizes, plus coverage of 55% of DCI-P3 color gamut and support for HDR standard.
The television is equipped with a MediaTek chip, 2 GB of RAM and GB of storage, plus dual-band Wi-Fi support (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), 2×2 MIMO antenna for high-speed connection, and having USB-A and HDMI ports. thin and a small flap in the lower region where the brand logo and sensors are positioned.
Price and availability
The Honor Pad V7 tablet will be released in Blue color options ( blue), Amber Gold (gold) and Titanium Silver (silver) in 30 September with prices from 1.1024 yuan (about R$1.
O Honor Earbuds X2 headset will be sold in three color options with suggested price of 200 Yuan (~R$ 165). The launch takes place in 12 October.
The wireless phone Honor XSport Pro arrives in 16 September with suggested price of 329 yuan (~R$ 273) and promotional price of 329 Yuan (~ R$ 249) for a limited time.
Vivion X2 televisions have a suggested price of 1.799 Yuan (about R$1.499) for the model of 22 inches, 2.699 yuan (about R$ 2.136) for the model of 65 inches and 3.500 Yuan (about R$ 2.699) for the larger version with 48 inches.
Source: Honor (in Chinese)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
509200