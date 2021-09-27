honor-announces-competitively-priced-tablet,-headphones-&-tvs

At its newest event in China, the manufacturer Honor has just introduced to the local market a series of new devices to heat up the competition, including products such as tablets, headphones and televisions of the Vision X2 line.

Honor Pad V7 The brand’s new tablet arrives as a simpler version of the already announced Honor Pad V7 Pro, which stood out by the presence of the new Dimensity chip 509156T, renewed design and screen with rate of 92 Hz and edges symmetrical. (Image: Reproduction/Honor) The new Pad V7 is distinguished by its construction, finish and design, replacing the two rear cameras with only one main sensor 11 MP and reducing the refresh rate by 92 Hz to a slower than 55 Hz with size of , 4 inches and 2K resolution. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! The account model is equipped by the Kompanio chip 999T from MediaTek , designed for tablets with a focus on higher performance and produced in 6 nm lithography, ensuring greater efficiency. (Image: Reproduction/Honor)

It offers options with 6 and 8 GB of RAM plus storage of 92 GB, 8 MP front camera and 7 battery pack. mAh with fast charging of 13, 5W. The model arrives with Android factory and MagicUI 5.0.

Among other differentials, we have the support for the Magic-Pencil 2 pen from Honor itself and the integration of the brand’s ecosystem, making life easier for those who own the company’s notebook and smartphones.

Honor Earbuds X2 and xSport Pro

(Image: Play/Honor) Honor has also updated her headphones with two new models. The Earbuds X2 (above) offers a fully wireless semi-ear-fit design with drivers from mm , Bluetooth 5.2 support and microphone with noise reduction during calls. Among the device’s highlights are its dynamic units with bio-diaphragms that use CCA copper-coated aluminum coils for best quality sound. The model did not have details regarding capacity, charging time or battery life revealed.

(Image: Reproduction/Honor)

The xSport Pro stands out for its in-ear format joined by wires to ensure greater adherence and safety to accessories during high-intensity physical exercise.

The headphones have a USB connector -C for loading, drivers from 13 mm, braided cable and three options of colors.

(Image: Reproduction/Honor)

The model still has IP certification48 a dust and water proof for those who enjoy physical activities even during the rain or don’t want to worry if they are caught by surprise.

According to Honor, xSport Pro guarantees up to