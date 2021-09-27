nokia-c01-plus-passes-at-anatel-in-two-versions

At the beginning of June Nokia made the Nokia C official000 Plus, a basic cell phone that hit the market with very simple specifications, even for the entry-level smartphone segment. The device was made official with a Unisoc SC chip9863A and up to 2 GB of RAM memory with a maximum 64 GB of internal storage.

Now, the Finnish manufacturer, through its representative HMD Global, has just received certification for marketing the device in the Brazilian market. The Nokia C01 Plus was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel, with the model numbers TA-660 and TA-1382.