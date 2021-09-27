Nokia C01 Plus passes at Anatel in two versions

At the beginning of June Nokia made the Nokia C official000 Plus, a basic cell phone that hit the market with very simple specifications, even for the entry-level smartphone segment. The device was made official with a Unisoc SC chip9863A and up to 2 GB of RAM memory with a maximum 64 GB of internal storage.

    • Now, the Finnish manufacturer, through its representative HMD Global, has just received certification for marketing the device in the Brazilian market. The Nokia C01 Plus was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel, with the model numbers TA-660 and TA-1382.

    Unfortunately, the certification does not reveal details of the devices that will arrive in Brazil, but given the specifications, it is possible that it will arrive as much the most basic edition, with 1 GB of RAM and 11 GB of internal storage, how much the “most powerful”, with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory. Due to the basic technical sheet, the device comes with Android 11 Go, that is aimed at devices with simpler hardware.

    Another noteworthy aspect of the record is that the company has also certified the Nokia C battery Plus, which was registered at the agency with the model number WT64. As a reminder, the Nokia C01 Plus is one of the few cell phone models that come on the market with a removable battery, so it is natural that the component is registered separately.

    (Image: Disclosure/Nokia)

    In addition to the aforementioned specifications, the Nokia C01 Plus has a 5,660 inch screen with HD+ resolution and has a single 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. Its battery is 3. mAh and has a charging of 5 W — which must be sufficient for the capacity. The phone was presented in blue and purple, but we still don’t know if the two options will reach our country.

    Source: Anatel

