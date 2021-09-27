Nokia C01 Plus passes at Anatel in two versions
At the beginning of June Nokia made the Nokia C official000 Plus, a basic cell phone that hit the market with very simple specifications, even for the entry-level smartphone segment. The device was made official with a Unisoc SC chip9863A and up to 2 GB of RAM memory with a maximum 64 GB of internal storage.
Now, the Finnish manufacturer, through its representative HMD Global, has just received certification for marketing the device in the Brazilian market. The Nokia C01 Plus was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel, with the model numbers TA-660 and TA-1382.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
In addition to the aforementioned specifications, the Nokia C01 Plus has a 5,660 inch screen with HD+ resolution and has a single 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. Its battery is 3. mAh and has a charging of 5 W — which must be sufficient for the capacity. The phone was presented in blue and purple, but we still don’t know if the two options will reach our country.
Source: Anatel
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
9863 459852
459852 9863