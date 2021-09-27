omega-3:-is-it-really-worth-taking?

​Have you heard of Omega 3? It is basically a lipid from the polyunsaturated fat family that has an anti-inflammatory action and can be used to control cholesterol and blood glucose levels. It is usually found in fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines, but it is usually consumed as a supplement in capsule form. But then: is it worth taking?

Study shows how omega 3 can help reduce migraine attacks

Vitamin D does not improve moderate or severe cases of COVID-19, says a USP study

Startup creates hi-tech adhesive that tells if the body lacks nutrients

First of all, it is worth understanding that Omega 3 can be defined in four types:

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA): found in marine fish;

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA): found in fish;

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA): found in flaxseed, chia, oilseeds (nuts) and algae;

Stearidonic acid: found in oils primrose, borage, echium – only available in supplement form.

What science says about Omega 3 There is no lack of studies pointing out the benefits of Omega 3. The most recent was public last July, and suggests that higher levels of these acids in the blood increase life expectancy by almost five years, and that a 1% increase in this substance in the blood is associated with a change in mortality risk similar to that of quit smoking. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

The study analyzed data on the levels of these acids in the blood at 2.

people over 25 years, which were monitored for an average of eleven years. The objective was to validate which acids work as good predictors of mortality, in addition to known factors.

(Image: JuliaManga/ Envato)