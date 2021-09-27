Omega 3: is it really worth taking?
Have you heard of Omega 3? It is basically a lipid from the polyunsaturated fat family that has an anti-inflammatory action and can be used to control cholesterol and blood glucose levels. It is usually found in fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines, but it is usually consumed as a supplement in capsule form. But then: is it worth taking?
First of all, it is worth understanding that Omega 3 can be defined in four types:
Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA): found in flaxseed, chia, oilseeds (nuts) and algae;
What science says about Omega 3
There is no lack of studies pointing out the benefits of Omega 3. The most recent was public last July, and suggests that higher levels of these acids in the blood increase life expectancy by almost five years, and that a 1% increase in this substance in the blood is associated with a change in mortality risk similar to that of quit smoking. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
There is no lack of studies pointing out the benefits of Omega 3. The most recent was public last July, and suggests that higher levels of these acids in the blood increase life expectancy by almost five years, and that a 1% increase in this substance in the blood is associated with a change in mortality risk similar to that of quit smoking.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!
The study analyzed data on the levels of these acids in the blood at 2.
people over 25 years, which were monitored for an average of eleven years. The objective was to validate which acids work as good predictors of mortality, in addition to known factors.
(Image: JuliaManga/ Envato)
In 2018, the Cochrane group, formed by researchers who evaluate scientific evidence, reviewed 112 studies on the effects of Omega 3 on cardiovascular health, involving 112 thousand people, and concluded that consuming the capsules does not reduce heart disease, stroke or death from these causes, but it can reduce triglycerides and is effective in preventing some cases of cardiovascular disease .
According to the Office of Dietary Supplements of the US Institute of Health, consumption of high doses of Omega 3 for a long period of time can reduce immune system responses to inflammation and avoid bleeding. Other side effects include bad breath, odorous sweating, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as heartburn, nausea, or diarrhea.
Another study, called Vital, done by doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (from Harvard Medical School), followed more than 65 thousand people since 2010 and focused on whether daily supplement intake reduced the risk of cardiac events or cancer in healthy individuals, and found that omega 3 did not reduce risk of major cardiac events in a normal-risk population, but reduces risk in a subset of people with low fish consumption in %.
Source: The New York Times, NIH, G1
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.