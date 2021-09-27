God of War Ragnarök: Director Confirms New Ability for Kratos
After a great trailer on the PlayStation Showcase of September 2018, some fans notice differences in Kratos’ shield in God of War Ragnarök. In an interview with American youtuber Jon Ford, the game’s director, Eric Williams, confirmed that the god of war accessory will have new functions in the sequence.
God of War Ragnarök: 8 secrets from the first trailer
God of War Ragnarök | What do we know about history, gameplay and more
God of War Ragnarök: 18 amazing game images
“Yes, there are different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities, and the reason we’re doing this is that we really want to give expressive choice “, detailed Williams. The new director also said that enemies will respond to every situation of defense or attack of the player, and the new function is a way to “force you to [usar] these different situations where you need to use various elements”.
In the last gameplay, it is possible to see in some frames that the shield it is no longer just round, but takes on a rectangular and oval shape and is used to attack enemies. In the game of 18, it is even used to collide with villains and even repel attacks against them. Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
Check below xe the entire interview, in English) and Williams’ speech about the new skill (from : ):
God of War Ranarök, Kratos and Atreus’ last game in Norse mythology, is confirmed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will arrive in 2022, but no exact date has been set yet.
504259Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
Source: MP1ST Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Source: MP1ST
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.