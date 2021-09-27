God of War Ragnarök: Director Confirms New Ability for Kratos

After a great trailer on the PlayStation Showcase of September 2018, some fans notice differences in Kratos’ shield in God of War Ragnarök. In an interview with American youtuber Jon Ford, the game’s director, Eric Williams, confirmed that the god of war accessory will have new functions in the sequence.

“Yes, there are different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities, and the reason we’re doing this is that we really want to give expressive choice “, detailed Williams. The new director also said that enemies will respond to every situation of defense or attack of the player, and the new function is a way to “force you to [usar] these different situations where you need to use various elements”.

(Image: Montage/Screen Capture/Canaltech)

In the last gameplay, it is possible to see in some frames that the shield it is no longer just round, but takes on a rectangular and oval shape and is used to attack enemies. In the game of 18, it is even used to collide with villains and even repel attacks against them.

Check below the entire interview, in English, and Williams' speech about the new skill: