google-wants-to-show-instagram-and-tiktok-posts-in-searches

Instagram and TikTok videos may start showing as Google organic search results soon. According to the news site The Information, the owner of the search engine would be negotiating with ByteDance (owner of TikTok) and Facebook (owner of Instagram) to index the format of short videos based on keyword searches.

Today, the most that the user can see in the results are the hashtags indexed by TikTok, but without direct access to the videos. In the case of Instagram, not even that is possible: the contents are restricted to the platform and you can only search by the person’s profile. Thus, to access the materials hosted on any of the social networks, you need to be directed to their system and select what you want to see — you may need to log in first.