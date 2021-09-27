Google wants to show Instagram and TikTok posts in searches
Instagram and TikTok videos may start showing as Google organic search results soon. According to the news site The Information, the owner of the search engine would be negotiating with ByteDance (owner of TikTok) and Facebook (owner of Instagram) to index the format of short videos based on keyword searches.
Today, the most that the user can see in the results are the hashtags indexed by TikTok, but without direct access to the videos. In the case of Instagram, not even that is possible: the contents are restricted to the platform and you can only search by the person’s profile. Thus, to access the materials hosted on any of the social networks, you need to be directed to their system and select what you want to see — you may need to log in first.
In December of last year, the search engine began testing a feature that showed videos from both social networks for cell searches. Almost ten months later, some regions are still able to have access to these contents, but it is something rare, unofficial and experimental. If the agreement goes forward, Google engineers would have support from the application development teams and this would facilitate the integration process, as well as enable the delivery of results also to user rivers on the desktop.
So far, everything is treated confidentially by the companies, so there is no information on the terms of the agreement. Possibly, it should be something similar to what already happens with Twitter, in which the search giant pays a licensing fee to access and embed tweets as a result of the searches.
It is important to remember that Google itself has a short video service, YouTube Shorts. It’s still unclear how this would impact the house’s product or if there are plans to add Shorts to the list of results with competitors, a fact that would help “piggyback” on the popularity of Instagram and TikTok.
