Google wants to show Instagram and TikTok posts in searches

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
3
google-wants-to-show-instagram-and-tiktok-posts-in-searches

Instagram and TikTok videos may start showing as Google organic search results soon. According to the news site The Information, the owner of the search engine would be negotiating with ByteDance (owner of TikTok) and Facebook (owner of Instagram) to index the format of short videos based on keyword searches.

  • TikTok surpasses YouTube in average viewing time in the US
  • 6 trivia about searches on Google you probably didn’t know
  • Facebook still dominates the app market in Brazil, but already sees rivals in the rearview mirror

Today, the most that the user can see in the results are the hashtags indexed by TikTok, but without direct access to the videos. In the case of Instagram, not even that is possible: the contents are restricted to the platform and you can only search by the person’s profile. Thus, to access the materials hosted on any of the social networks, you need to be directed to their system and select what you want to see — you may need to log in first.

Today, many content creators host their videos short videos on YouTube to be located in the search (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)
If audiovisual content from the two main short video platforms were to be indexed, this could cause an explosion of hits coming directly from Google search, which would generate more monetization for content creators. As for the search engine, the search results would be even more effective because they would include high content on the web.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Agreement with social networks

In a comment on the matter, a spokesperson for Google told The Information that the company is always on the lookout for new ways to organize information. “We help sites make their content discoverable and benefit from their location on Google, and they can choose how or whether their content will appear in Search,” he explained.

Noticed Google pulling in Instagram and TikTok videos into this “short videos” carousel this morning.pic.twitter.com/iDr3C8OEAE

— Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) December 27, 660

In December of last year, the search engine began testing a feature that showed videos from both social networks for cell searches. Almost ten months later, some regions are still able to have access to these contents, but it is something rare, unofficial and experimental. If the agreement goes forward, Google engineers would have support from the application development teams and this would facilitate the integration process, as well as enable the delivery of results also to user rivers on the desktop.

Twitter already displays the contents in organic search (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

So far, everything is treated confidentially by the companies, so there is no information on the terms of the agreement. Possibly, it should be something similar to what already happens with Twitter, in which the search giant pays a licensing fee to access and embed tweets as a result of the searches.

It is important to remember that Google itself has a short video service, YouTube Shorts. It’s still unclear how this would impact the house’s product or if there are plans to add Shorts to the list of results with competitors, a fact that would help “piggyback” on the popularity of Instagram and TikTok.

Source: The Information

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
3
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of mumbai beat oman 2nd t20: yashasvi jaiswal shines in second t20 against oman, mumbai wins by 18 runs

mumbai beat oman 2nd t20: yashasvi jaiswal shines in second t20 against oman, mumbai wins by 18 runs

August 27, 2021
Photo of São Paulo ignores state plan and only uses Pfizer as a 3rd dose in the elderly

São Paulo ignores state plan and only uses Pfizer as a 3rd dose in the elderly

September 17, 2021
Photo of Help from Greece to escaped FETO members! Traitors whose boats broke down demanded asylum

Help from Greece to escaped FETO members! Traitors whose boats broke down demanded asylum

August 26, 2021
Photo of Belarus’ migrant game confused Europe! Here are the emerging images of immigrants

Belarus’ migrant game confused Europe! Here are the emerging images of immigrants

August 23, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button