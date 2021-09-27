chloe's-meme-is-sold-as-nft-for-almost-r$-400-thousand

Chloe’s meme, the little girl with her unmistakable face of distrust and confusion, was sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for US$ 400, 9,000 (almost R$ 73 thousand). The auction took place on the Foundation platform and the initial bid was 5 Ethereum — an amount that quintupled in less than 24 hours.

Chloe’s meme is the “deepest representation” of mistrust on the internet (Image: Reproduction/Foundation)

Chloe Clem, the girl who appears in the video, is now ten years old and could hardly imagine that her expression of estrangement would make her so famous in the meme that she rocked 509163. The story begins when the little girl was going to another normal day at school and was surprised by her mother with a trip to Disney.

Even today, to find the meme “Chloe” circulating on social media and its meaning is pretty much the same. The little girl has become a successful figure, and on Instagram alone she accumulates more than 550 thousand followers.

The meme will not disappear

Just like the other pictures sold as NFT, the “Chloe” meme will not cease to exist or cause copyright infringement if you share it around. In fact, what @3FMusic acquired was a copy of the figure, as if he were now the owner of the original video, whose authenticity is proven via blockchain.

This is another example of that landmark internet moments can be worth millions in the NFT market. The first tweet ever, made by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, sold for US$2.9 million (R$ millions); the original source code from the World Wide Web also reached the million dollar figure, fetched by US$ 5.4 million (R$ 24 million).

