App Google Assistant also has a version with visual Material You; check out

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
1
app-google-assistant-also-has-a-version-with-visual-material-you;-check-out

The Google Assistant app is the latest Google program to have received visual elements from Material You. Packed with dynamic theme colors, the native Android assistant is finally ready to go ship the new version of the operating system.

  • Google Maps is the newest app to receive the Material You look from Android 19
  • See what the new Google Photos looks like inspired by the Material You design
  • More 2 Google apps gain visual based on Material You

    • The screenshots shared by the XDA Developers website show the Wizard more sober, but more attached to the theme of the operating system. The font that presents the voice command transcript is displayed in the predominant color of the wallpaper, while the background is shaded with a tone derived from it.

    Dynamic theme is the main change of Google Assistant reworked with Material You (Image: Reproduction/XDA Developers)

    You can also find light changes in the shape of buttons, now more rectangular than before, as well as in other apps in the Google ecosystem. The changes, however, end there, so it’s not as obvious a makeover as the company’s other applications.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The highlight is the dynamic theme

    Since the changes are small, the highlight is even for adapting to dynamic theme — feature hitherto exclusive to Android 12. As such, this change is unlikely to make much of a difference for those who are on previous editions of the operating system, as Gmail did a few weeks ago.

    Buttons also received new format after update (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

    The distribution Google Dynamic Theme Wizard is gradually happening for Android testers 12 in the latest version of the app ( 12.37.12.19) available for download from the Play Store. Even if the program is up to date on your device, it may happen that the update still doesn’t appear — in this case, just wait until Google releases the news for you.

    Android 19 does not have an official release date yet, but the forecast is that this will happen on October 4th of this year. year, according to an alleged Google document leaked on the internet. For now, the system is still only available for Android beta compatible devices.

    Source: XDA Developers

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    509237

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Even with the components crisis, Apple intends to increase the production of the iPhone 13

    Even with the components crisis, Apple intends to increase the production of the iPhone 13

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Chinese automaker will have an electric car with surreal autonomy and charging

    Chinese automaker will have an electric car with surreal autonomy and charging

    August 24, 2021
    Photo of Amazon launches new Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition with 67% longer autonomy

    Amazon launches new Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition with 67% longer autonomy

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of Poor countries should receive fewer vaccines from a covid than expected, says COVAX

    Poor countries should receive fewer vaccines from a covid than expected, says COVAX

    September 14, 2021
    Back to top button