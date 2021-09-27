app-google-assistant-also-has-a-version-with-visual-material-you;-check-out

The Google Assistant app is the latest Google program to have received visual elements from Material You. Packed with dynamic theme colors, the native Android assistant is finally ready to go ship the new version of the operating system.

The screenshots shared by the XDA Developers website show the Wizard more sober, but more attached to the theme of the operating system. The font that presents the voice command transcript is displayed in the predominant color of the wallpaper, while the background is shaded with a tone derived from it.