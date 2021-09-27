how-to-use-the-iphone-dictionary

Finding out the meaning of words on a smartphone is pretty simple, isn’t it? Just do a Google search or download an app that simulates a dictionary. However, did you know that your iPhone contains a built-in dictionary that accomplishes this task even faster?

Although there is no specific app to search for words, you can find their meaning anywhere on iOS — contact you who can select the text. This saves you from wasting time selecting characters to copy them and then opening a browser or an app to do the search.

By default, the iPhone’s built-in dictionary is set to understand the language of your region, and terms or words that cover Apple’s context, such as the meaning of Handoff — a term used for the Continuity feature across Apple devices.