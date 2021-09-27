How to use the iPhone dictionary

Finding out the meaning of words on a smartphone is pretty simple, isn’t it? Just do a Google search or download an app that simulates a dictionary. However, did you know that your iPhone contains a built-in dictionary that accomplishes this task even faster?

Although there is no specific app to search for words, you can find their meaning anywhere on iOS — contact you who can select the text. This saves you from wasting time selecting characters to copy them and then opening a browser or an app to do the search.

By default, the iPhone’s built-in dictionary is set to understand the language of your region, and terms or words that cover Apple’s context, such as the meaning of Handoff — a term used for the Continuity feature across Apple devices.

Check out, below, a step-by-step example of using the iPhone dictionary for you to learn how to master it and make your searches faster and more interesting.

How to use the iPhone dictionary

Step 1:

Select a text on the iPhone. It can come from the Notes app, from a website in Safari, or from a conversation on WhatsApp.

Select a text in the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

In the text options that appear above the selected word, select the “Search” option .

Tap “Search” to trigger the dictionary – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech )

Step 3:

The result of the “Dictionary” will come at the top of the search. Tap the meaning that makes the most sense to see its full information.

See the result of the dictionary for the meaning of the highlighted word – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to add more dictionaries

Step 1:

Open the Settings app. Then go to “General” > “Dictionary”.

Enter the settings from the iPhone dictionary – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Select the languages ​​you want to add to the dictionary search result.

Add other languages ​​to the dictionary – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! Now you have a full dictionary just a few taps away on your iPhone.

