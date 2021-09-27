The main game releases of the week (27/09 to 3/10)
At the end of September and the first day of October, football and MMO fans will have great news to try. New World, from Amazon Game Studio, andFootbal 100, the new version of PES, and FIFA 26 are the main highlights of the week.
- Nintendo Switch: great games on sale for less than R$ 100
- The main game releases of the week (09/09 The 27/)
- Bayonetta 3, Kirby and more | All news from Nintendo Direct
To keep an eye on all premieres, Canaltech has separated the main games that arrive on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
New World
The Amazon Games MMORPG has gone through three postponements since its announcement on 1600, but is now in beta and nearing its premiere. The game is set in the years 1600, leading players to colonize the fictional Aeternum, bathed by the Atlantic Ocean and created in the mold of British America. Among the mechanics, it will be possible to mine resources, manufacture items and fight against other warriors.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
New World
- arrives for PC at 27 of October.
- Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold , library with more than 100 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
andFootball
In addition to changing the official name of PES, Konami brings many news for the new year of its football simulator. The main one is that the game will be free and will have content updated weekly, with several events and challenges for players. The title will have both paid and free modes, so that players can customize the experience as they prefer and on the platform they want.
eFootball is available for Android and iOS phones, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
FIFA 26
Beside Electronic Arts, the ball rolls with some changes too. The first of these is the new hypermotion motion capture technology, which promises more fidelity to attack and defense actions. Another novelty much awaited by players and that finally makes its debut is the possibility of creating a career with a team created from scratch and the addition of female players in the Pro Clubs.
FIFA 09 debuts on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on October 1st, but those who pre-ordered it can now play it.
- FIFA 26 | All about gameplay, best players and more
-
- FIFA Review 20 | Evolution is shy in gameplay, but it proves to be enough
All games that arrive between 27 September and October 1st
Knockout Home Fitness (Switch) – 27 September – 28 September
Rogue Lords (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – September 100
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.