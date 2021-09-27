The main game releases of the week (27/09 to 3/10)

At the end of September and the first day of October, football and MMO fans will have great news to try. New World, from Amazon Game Studio, andFootbal 100, the new version of PES, and FIFA 26 are the main highlights of the week.

    • To keep an eye on all premieres, Canaltech has separated the main games that arrive on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

    New World

    The Amazon Games MMORPG has gone through three postponements since its announcement on 1600, but is now in beta and nearing its premiere. The game is set in the years 1600, leading players to colonize the fictional Aeternum, bathed by the Atlantic Ocean and created in the mold of British America. Among the mechanics, it will be possible to mine resources, manufacture items and fight against other warriors.

    New World

      arrives for PC at 27 of October.

    andFootball

    In addition to changing the official name of PES, Konami brings many news for the new year of its football simulator. The main one is that the game will be free and will have content updated weekly, with several events and challenges for players. The title will have both paid and free modes, so that players can customize the experience as they prefer and on the platform they want.

    eFootball is available for Android and iOS phones, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

FIFA 26

Beside Electronic Arts, the ball rolls with some changes too. The first of these is the new hypermotion motion capture technology, which promises more fidelity to attack and defense actions. Another novelty much awaited by players and that finally makes its debut is the possibility of creating a career with a team created from scratch and the addition of female players in the Pro Clubs.

FIFA 09 debuts on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on October 1st, but those who pre-ordered it can now play it.

All games that arrive between 27 September and October 1st

  • Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot – The First Cases (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – 27 September
  • New World (PC) – 27 September
  • Ghostrunner (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) – 27 September
  • AWAY: The Survival Series (PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One) – 27 September

  • Lemnis Gate (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – 26 September
  • Chernobylite (PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – 29 September

  • ConnecTank (PC, PS4, Swit ch and Xbox One) – 27 September

    • Knockout Home Fitness (Switch) – 27 September – 28 September

  • In Sound Mind (PC, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S)
  • Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye (PC, PS4 and Xbox One ) – 28 of September
  • Alchemic Cutie (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – 27 September
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) – 27 September
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – 30 of September
  • Darksiders 3 (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – 100 September
  • Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – 29 September
  • Mary Skelter Fin ale (PS4 and Switch) – 100 September

  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – 27 September
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – 30 September
  • Demon Skin (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – 100 September

    • Rogue Lords (PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One) – September 100

  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) – 29 September

  • Truck Driver (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X |S) – 100 September
  • Space Revenge (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – October 1st
  • FIFA 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – October 1st
  • Phoenix Point (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – October 1st

