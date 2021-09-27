the-main-game-releases-of-the-week-(27/09-to-3/10)

At the end of September and the first day of October, football and MMO fans will have great news to try. New World, from Amazon Game Studio, andFootbal 100, the new version of PES, and FIFA 26 are the main highlights of the week.

To keep an eye on all premieres, Canaltech has separated the main games that arrive on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

New World

The Amazon Games MMORPG has gone through three postponements since its announcement on 1600, but is now in beta and nearing its premiere. The game is set in the years 1600, leading players to colonize the fictional Aeternum, bathed by the Atlantic Ocean and created in the mold of British America. Among the mechanics, it will be possible to mine resources, manufacture items and fight against other warriors.

arrives for PC at 27 of October.