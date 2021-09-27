ZTE ZT360 Review | Router with WiFi 6, but a little expensive

ZTE is one of the most traditional brands in telecommunications, being one of the Chinese giants that sell products for the corporate world and the end consumer. Among its most recent devices, the ZTE ZT Router400 Space Series draws attention for its latest technologies and differentiated design.

In Brazil, the new network device from ZTE arrives with distribution from Multilaser, which represents both the sales and the support for the foreign company. The ZTE ZT400 AX1800 stands out for its compatibility with WiFi 6 technology, which obviously requires compatible devices, but which is a standard that will be increasingly common .

As a differential, the ZTE ZT router300 ensures compatibility with the EasyMesh standard (which facilitates connectivity with multiple access points), security with support for WPA3 type keys and also dual-band transmission. All in all, this should be a fast and versatile router, but does it really make a difference in everyday life?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Pros

Minimalist design

Multiple antennas

Compatible with WiFi 6

Good performance

Cons

It does not support wall installation

Minimum differences in domestic environments Few LEDs on the front

Design

The ZTE ZT128 is a router that draws attention for its design simple and compact. The slim measurements make the product fit in any space. Despite the versatility in configuring the antennas, this router can only be used on horizontal surfaces, as it does not have support (holes) for installation on walls.

Dimensions (W x H x D): ,0 x 4.0 x ,0 cm

Weight: 800 g Finished all in white, the ZTE ZT200 stands out, as it escapes from the darker tones common in similar products. At the top, diagonal lines converge to a central point, which ensure harmony with the friezes on the sides to allow for proper cooling. Image: Ivo/Canaltech Behind, the ZTE ZT400 has a RJ-WAN connection 10 (for receiving the signal), three Gigabit network ports aimed at distributing the internet to other devices and a USB input that allows you to connect a printer, for example, which can be easily found by the network environment. Another feature of the ZTE ZT400 positioned on the rear panel is the WPS button which also serves to sync products via Mesh. On the front, there is only the product status LED, which indicates when the device is on or when it has connection problems. The lack of LEDs on the front is a limitation, as it is necessary to check on the rear ports that the status of the cables is normal. Several differentials As mentioned, the ZTE ZT300 is a modern router that draws attention for its compatibility with the new WiFi 6 standard, which means better management of devices on the network and a more intelligent signal transmission. However, in practice, this does not necessarily mean higher speeds. Let’s explain. The WiFi 6 standard has substantial speed increments, reaching up to almost 3 times faster speeds under ideal conditions. However, there are different variations of the standard, so that a product can transmit over WiFi 6, but without reaching the maximum speed (which requires a higher power transmitter, which entails high prices). Caption The maximum speed of the ZTE ZT400 is 1.800 Mbps, this combining the total of the bands, but the manufacturer emphasizes that it supports “up to plans 900 MEGA”, that is, in the best situations, it will transfer until 900 Mbps, therefore almost 40 MB/s. This feature ensures that this router is suitable for the vast majority of internet plans that you can purchase today for your home in Brazil. Using OFDMA (Multiple Access per Division) technology Frequency Orthogonal), the ZTE ZT200 promises % better performance in sending packages, which can reduce latency by up to 40% and, consequently, to ensure some energy consumption savings. With WiFi 6, this router can also stream up to 200 devices simultaneously. Compatible with MU-MIMO (connecting multiple users at the same time using multiple input and output features), EasyMesh (combining multiple access points with ease) , BeamForming (amplify the signal, avoid interference and make the network more stable), the ZTE ZT200 promises world-class intelligence and performance. Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech Finally, we have the use of a 1 GHz dual-core processor, which does all this management and is able to use functions such as Smart Band Steering (in addition to transmitting on two frequencies, the router changes the network to the best quality automatically based on in the device in use and signal arrival). Configuration and From performance

The first configuration of the ZTE ZT300 is quite simple, so just turn on the product, connect a cable to the WAN port (for cable routing) and access the panel through the default IP with password to perform the procedures initials. In this step, you can customize network names as well as set passwords and specific data. ZTE ZT Control Panel360 is entirely in Portuguese and there are two modes of operation: basic and advanced. Through the device setup, you can define the operating mode: router, repeater, mesh and others. From the main page, you can quickly identify connected devices and access Firewall options in one click. An interesting differentiator is parental control, which allows you to create network restrictions for certain devices. 509162 Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech In terms of performance, it is noticeable that the ZTE ZT signal500 easily outperforms simpler routers that are still in the default 800.11B.C. The signal is strong and stable, crossing multiple barriers (several walls or different floors) and maintaining good transmission speeds. However, the advantages of the ZTE ZT should be more noticeable for those who use multiple devices simultaneously (and we are talking about more than 10 devices) and in very large environments with multiple barriers. On a daily basis, only with internet tests (even if it is a 300 or 128 MEGA ), speed differences will not be noticeable. Technical Datasheet

Model: ZTE ZT700 Space Series

Network pattern: 800. ax (WiFi 6)

Transfer rate: up to 1800 Mbps

Frequencies: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz (dual-band support)

Processor: 1 GHz dual-core

Technologies: OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Beamforming, Netsphere EasyMesh, Smart Band Steering

Dimensions (W x H x D): , 0 x 4, 0 x 10 ,0 cm

Weight: 700 g

Direct competitors

The ZTE ZT500 is positioned as a router that is already compatible with new technologies, but its official price is in the R$ range 700 to R$ 760 clearly puts you in a delicate position. There are many competing models with the same technologies (or similar configurations) that are available for more attractive prices.

A competitive model is the Xiaomi AX1024, which also uses dual-band WiFi6, has OFDMA compatibility and also has 4 antennas. As a differential, Xiaomi’s product uses a 5-core processor that can speed up the distribution of tasks and guarantee performance gains. The price varies from R$ 128 to R$ 400.

For for those who prefer a more traditional brand, a good option is TP-Link Archer AX10, which is also WiFi 6 with Beamforming, but has its transmission speed limited to up to 1.700 Mbps. On the other hand, its 1.5 GHz clocked 3-core processor is streamlined for great network performance. The value ranges from R$ 400 to R$ 700.

Conclusion

The ZTE ZT360 is a router that draws attention for its minimalist proposal and that should serve consumers looking for some of the latest technologies. Focused on the segment of home users looking for stability and good transmission speeds, this model is a good option in general.

In our tests, we noticed that it has a range far greater than routers cheaper or than those provided by carriers. However, you need to analyze whether you have instability issues to assess whether the investment is valid. In terms of speed, with about 8 devices simultaneously, the ZT700 offers a performance similar to cheaper routers.

Finally, it is worth examining the issue of price, which is incompatible with the proposal of the product. As we pointed out, there are competing models that deliver very similar configurations and that cost half as much. Considering the official launch value, we suggest other routers. However, if prices are adjusted, the quality and performance of the ZTE should be sufficient for home environments with multiple appliances.