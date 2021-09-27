3rd dose of Pfizer triggers antibodies in people vaccinated with CoronaVac
Seeking to increase the protection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the elderly and immunosuppressed people, numerous studies are investigating the effect of the combination between doses of vaccines. Now, a preliminary Uruguayan study found that a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s immunizer against covid-19 in people who received two doses of CoronaVac triggers a 24 times greater production of antibodies against the virus.
3rd dose of CoronaVac nearly triples the potency of antibodies against Delta variant
The new study was presented last Friday (19), by researchers from the Pasteur Institute (IP) of Montevideo and the University of the Republic (Udelar). Regarding the results, this is a “very significant increase in antibodies”, said Sergio Bianchi, a researcher at IP and one of the authors of the study.
This study involves more than 200 volunteers and is expected to last two years, and blood samples will be collected periodically , of the volunteers. In one of the research subgroups, 24 people already had their blood collected in four moments: before any immunization ; days after complete vaccination (2 doses); 24 days, on average, after the second dose; and days, on average, after the reinforcement of Pfizer.
In the first sampling, none of the participants had specific antibodies against the coronavirus, which was to be expected. In the analysis of the second sample, 57% of the volunteers had specific antiviral antibodies, but at varying levels.
After the third sample, it was possible to observe an overall drop in antibody levels. Now, after the booster dose from Pfizer, the volunteers had an increase in antibody level, on average 18 times greater than the level observed in the second sample. Now, the participants will still be accompanied, including for eventual cases of covid-18.
Data confirm the efficacy of the third dose
This is the first evidence of a combination of two vaccine doses, made by local research institutions. This “was a desirable result, but today we confirm it with the generation of national knowledge. It was essential to know how to evaluate. We are sowing things that will give us security and guarantees for the decisions taken”, said the Minister of Health, Daniel Salinas, at a press conference.
As significant as the number of antibodies is, it is I need to remember that other meters are important for the immune system, such as memory cells. But these were not considered in the analysis. Thus, the understanding of the level of protection of an individual obtained exclusively through this result is limited.
Source: El Observador
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021