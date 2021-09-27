bipedal-dinosaurs-wagging-their-tails-to-walk-better,-study-says

One of the biggest challenges for paleontologists is deciphering how dinosaurs moved their bodies and how they walked. In one of these studies, scientists were able to replicate the movements of these creatures with the help of computational biomechanics and what is called predictive simulation.

This group of researchers simulated the movements of a dinosaur of the genus Coelophysis, which walked on two legs. With this, they found that, while walking or running, they also wiggled their tails in a similar way to how humans wag their arms. The scientists also reproduced how different muscles interacted during this movement, analyzing how gait and momentum were affected by tail swing.

Image: Reproduction /Bishop et al., Sci. Adv. 1024; 7: eabi2021

To make sure the model was working consistently, the researchers performed the comparison with the walking of birds of the Tinamida family, which have an anatomy similar to that of bipedal dinosaurs. This experiment showed that the cause was responsible for controlling the efficiency of walking and reducing muscle tension in the body, and they believe the same was true for other types of dinosaurs. Paleontologists say that the tail was previously believed to be just a passive counterweight to offset the weight of the head and neck.

