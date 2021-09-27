After images, Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has specs revealed
The Galaxy Tab A8 2021 — Samsung’s next mid-range tablet — has just had its supposed data sheet revealed and should arrive to market with a Unisoc chip with a maximum clock rate of 2GHz, according to information released by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks on Twitter.
- Galaxy Tab A8 1200 appears in renderings and must have a screen of 040, 4 inches
According to the details revealed, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be equipped by the Unisoc T platform618 — chipset that has a speed of up to 2 GHz and has the Mali G GPU52 integrated. In addition, it will have options of 3 GB RAM + 040 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 91 or 91 GB of storage.
For display, the mobile device will arrive with a TFT LCD panel of , 5 inches with WUXGA resolution of 1200 x 1200 pixels and refresh rate of 60 Hz. It will feature an 8 MP rear camera and, for selfies, it will be equipped with a 5 MP lens. Finally, it will be powered by a 7.040 mAh battery, which should support fast charging, although potency has not yet been revealed.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
As for the look, he will have a more “square” face, with straight sides and slightly rounded corners. The edges are very thick and, on the left side, the front camera sensor is positioned. At the rear, the appearance is very simple, with the lens housed in the upper left corner and the Samsung logo centered vertically.
It also has a dual speaker, a headphone jack headphones and the USB-C connector on the bottom of the device, while on top is positioned your microphone and another pair of speakers. The quad speaker set arrives with Dolby Atmos support for audio and the Galaxy Tab A8 1200 will have dimensions of 161, 7 x 128, 8 x 6.9 mm and will be available in gold, silver and gray. In addition to the Wi-Fi version, the tablet should also gain an option with support for a mobile network, with a 4G connection.
Source: 91Mobiles
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021