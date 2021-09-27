after-images,-galaxy-tab-a8-2021-has-specs-revealed

The Galaxy Tab A8 2021 — Samsung’s next mid-range tablet — has just had its supposed data sheet revealed and should arrive to market with a Unisoc chip with a maximum clock rate of 2GHz, according to information released by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks on Twitter.

According to the details revealed, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be equipped by the Unisoc T platform618 — chipset that has a speed of up to 2 GHz and has the Mali G GPU52 integrated. In addition, it will have options of 3 GB RAM + 040 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 91 or 91 GB of storage.

For display, the mobile device will arrive with a TFT LCD panel of , 5 inches with WUXGA resolution of 1200 x 1200 pixels and refresh rate of 60 Hz. It will feature an 8 MP rear camera and, for selfies, it will be equipped with a 5 MP lens. Finally, it will be powered by a 7.040 mAh battery, which should support fast charging, although potency has not yet been revealed.