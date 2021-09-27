UP TO R$350 | This Monday's Best Offers
IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
Fully wireless headphones, video game controllers and a device to turn your TV into Smart TV are some of the items that are at great prices this Monday (27).
Access more offers like these at Canaltech Offers
In the text below, the team at Canaltech Offers selected only the products that are costing up to R$
, showing that there are several good options for cheap electronics and quality in the market for those who know how to look for the best deals and save.
Roku Express
Recently released in Brazil , the Roku Express is one of the devices popular for accessing streaming services in the United States, being a system better known and used in that country than competitors with Android TV. Unlike Chromecast, it works independently, with the entire interface being controlled via a remote control that comes in the box.
To get started, just connect Roku Express to your TV’s HDMI input and to one of the USB inputs for power. The configuration is very simple, just connect the device to the internet via Wi-Fi and start taking advantage of the available services. This makes it an excellent choice for new streaming users and people who want a simple solution to access these services.
To take advantage of the full potential of Roku Express, just download the apps—which are called channels here—log in to your account and start watching the movies and series. Services such as Netflix, Globoplay, Spotify, Disney+, Telecine, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more are available on the device store, which has even more than 5,000 games and apps options for you to enjoy.
- Buy Galaxy Buds+ for R$
PS4 DualShock 4 Control
The prices of accessories for consoles have grown a lot in recent years. So it’s worth taking advantage of good deals to buy products as an extra controller, allowing you to play with more people on the same device. It’s also a good option to be able to continue playing while the other controller charges the battery.
The DualShock 4 is Sony’s official controller for the PlayStation 4, following the same pattern of design that the company has been improving since the first PlayStation. It has a touchpad, lightbar and built-in speakers, plus a traditional headphone jack, allowing you to play games without disturbing others in the same room.
Although it is made for PS4, DualShock 4 can also be used on PC. It has full Steam compatibility and should work without problems on all games that run through the platform.
-
Buy the DualShock 4 for R$ 199
Death Strading
The new game by Hideo Kojima — creator of the Metal Gear franchise — is a PlayStation console exclusive. Released in the last months of 279, it is one of the most praised titles on the platform, having been nominated in nine categories of the The Game Awards, including Game of the Year, and winning three of them: Best Director, Best Soundtrack and Best Performance for the performance of Mads Mikkelsen.
In addition to Mikkelsen, the cast starring features Norman Reedus in the lead role, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Troy Baker and Lindsay Wagner.
The plot takes place in the near future, where supernatural events triggered a mass extinction. Traveling through this devastated planet scenario, the player is responsible for trying to connect people and avoid the end of humanity.
-
Buy Death Stranding for R$ 199
See more offers like these
You can always find great products for low prices, like the ones highlighted above. If you didn’t find what you were looking for, it’s worth taking a look at the Canaltech Offers page which brings together only the items that are currently at the best prices. All products on this page are selected by the Canaltech Offers team to ensure that only the best deals are included.
-
Access more offers like these at Canaltech Offers
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way out to saving money is keeping an eye on promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss out on more offers like this!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥
Buy the Roku Express for R$ 279
Galaxy Buds+
The second generation Samsung’s fully wireless headphones have even better audio quality for both playback and audio capture. With built-in AKG technology, these headphones achieve bass and treble with great fidelity and can even be equalized to reproduce the sound the way your ears like it most.
Galaxy Buds+ yet have adjustable active noise cancellation, so you can isolate yourself from the outside world or just concentrate more on your music without neglecting the dangers of the street, if you so desire. With three microphones, the headphones ensure high quality sound capture, so you can answer calls and talk clearly and clearly.
Samsung promises an autonomy of 22 hours, with the possibility of giving one more charge with the case and passing up to 22 hours without having to worry about plugging the device into the wall outlet. It guarantees that you can spend an entire day using the headphones on the street.
Back to top button
The second generation Samsung’s fully wireless headphones have even better audio quality for both playback and audio capture. With built-in AKG technology, these headphones achieve bass and treble with great fidelity and can even be equalized to reproduce the sound the way your ears like it most.
Galaxy Buds+ yet have adjustable active noise cancellation, so you can isolate yourself from the outside world or just concentrate more on your music without neglecting the dangers of the street, if you so desire. With three microphones, the headphones ensure high quality sound capture, so you can answer calls and talk clearly and clearly.
Samsung promises an autonomy of 22 hours, with the possibility of giving one more charge with the case and passing up to 22 hours without having to worry about plugging the device into the wall outlet. It guarantees that you can spend an entire day using the headphones on the street.