Snake Kai | Netflix Confirms Season 4 Release Date in Teaser; Look

The new teaser shows that the enemies Daniel LaRusso ( Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are now teaming up to end threats from Cobra Kai, who was dominated by John Kreese (Martin Kove). The most tyrannical sensei of all, however, is not alone and has called in Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the dojo’s original owner and longtime friend, to help him on this quest.

Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,90 per month, with free trial for days. What are you waiting for?

Snake Kai is a series derived from the Karate Kid movie saga, from the decade) , bringing the main characters back and ensuring the perfect blend of nostalgia and martial art. In the first three seasons, we saw enemies Johnny and Daniel facing off like the old days, but now they need to band together against a common and dangerous tussle.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The new episodes of Cobra Kai premiere on the day 31 December on Netflix, and the fifth season is already confirmed.