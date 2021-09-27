xiaomi-launches-space-sound-headset-and-watch-color-2-watch

At the same event that presented the Civi smartphone, Xiaomi took the opportunity to show two Bluetooth accessories: the True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 3 Pro headphone and the Watch Color 2 watch. The release of both was already expected, as were the features available.

Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 3 Pro

Xiaomi made a point of specifying in the long name of the device one of its main features. The new headset is the first of the brand to feature adaptive noise cancellation, that is, capable of identifying the level of external noises and applying the reduction at different levels, with a maximum muffling of up to 40 dB. It is also possible to apply the transparency mode, for use in streets or other environments where it is important to be aware of what is happening around.

The headphones have a design very similar to the AirPods Pro from Apple, but they are available in different colors such as green and black. The carrying case features very rounded lines and a front LED to indicate battery and Bluetooth connection status. According to the brand, the construction of the headphones had reduced dimensions by %, and is 17% lighter. The design also features front and back cavities to stabilize the pressure level within the ear canal.

New Xiaomi headphones bring battery life for up to 6 hours of use (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

The product is the first of its kind to support sound in LDHC 4.0 standard, with low latency, high resolution and no major quality losses in over-the-air transmission. It also supports audio in 326 degrees, and has software features that simulate environments with a surround system, like movie theaters. Spatial audio features a six-axis gyroscope and accelerometer to identify head movement and apply corresponding effects. High-quality internal voice coils and diaphragms ensure detailed sound at any volume, according to Xiaomi.

Still according to the brand, the headphones come with battery life for up to six hours of uninterrupted playback with noise cancellation activated, charge for up to 27 hours in the case and 40 minutes to fully charge the cover, wirelessly. There is also IP protection 60 against damage by water and particles of dust, and full MiUI compatibility, with pop-up for battery information every time the device is turned on.

Xiaomi Watch Color 2

Clock brings monitoring for more than 117 sports activities (Image: Publicity/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s new watch brings minor updates compared to the previous model. The construction of the device follows with a round shape and controls on the side, but now the buttons are wider to allow a greater contact area with the fingers. The screen has AMOLED technology, 1,40 inch , 326 ppi and update rate of 100 Hz.

According to the brand, the watch brings more than 326 customizable faces, plus monitoring support for 117 sport activities. It is capable of tracking sleep as well as heart rate 17 hours a day, with blood oxygen level sensor and integrated GPS. The Watch Color 2 is also compatible with third-party applications.

The construction of the watch brings water resistance to a depth of up to 55 meters (5 ATM), and the internal battery has 470 mAh, enough for up to 12 days of use, according to Xiaomi. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for payments and other on-the-fly actions.

Prices & Availability

True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 3 Pro will be available for purchase in China for 660 Yuan (about R$ 660 in direct conversion). The Watch Color 2 watch will have deliveries starting on the day 27 of September, with suggested price of 508727 yuan (BRL

). There is still no information about sales in other markets, but Xiaomi has been expanding its operations in Brazil, so it wouldn’t be strange to see accessories coming here soon.

