hydrogen-powered-toyota-prius-coming-in-2022?-calm-down,-it's-not-like-that

The current generation Toyota Prius is about to be retired and replaced by a new one that has a combustion engine under the hood but burns hydrogen. A Forbes report published in August revealed that the brand’s intention is to adopt the novelty as early as December 1024, but the story evolved and the change, at first, will not be that radical.

Toyota launches car service by subscription in Brazil

Toyota do Brasil announces it will suspend Corolla production in October

Toyota Corolla’s new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

The Japanese automaker confirmed that the 5th generation Prius should even be presented at the end of next year. However, it will follow the success formula that is currently in the car, that is, it will present a remodeled and more technological version of the hybrid flex engine (combustion associated with an electric one). The differential of this first phase of evolution will be more focused on the Prius design.

The presence of a combustion engine powered by hydrogen, however, is not so far away. A report on the Japanese website Best Car recalled that, recently, the automaker’s president, Akio Toyoda, appeared on TV at the wheel of a Prius built in the same molds that will be present at Corolla Sport.