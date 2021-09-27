bill-gates-criticizes-space-tourism-and-says-“there-is-a-lot-to-do-on-earth”

Tonight on our special #ClimateNight episode, Bill Gates shares a very good reason for why you haven’t seen him in a rocket ship 🚀 pic.twitter.com /7C8cKarJl0

For Gates, Earth is a priority . “Space? We have a lot to do here on Earth,” he said in the interview. His speech comes a week after the completion of the Inspiration4 mission — the first fully civilian mission to orbit the planet, carried out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. In July of this year, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson flew to the “frontier” of space aboard their companies’ spacecraft, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, respectively.

Although billionaires have only spent a short time on their flights, both missions cost billions of dollars. During the UN General Assembly last week, António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, drew attention to billionaires spending billions of dollars on these trips, while “millions starve on Earth”.

SpaceX , Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have not officially commented on such criticisms, but Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, has even said that his critics, for the most part, were right. “We have a lot of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on this and we also need to look to the future, we have always done this as a species and as a civilization,” he added. Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space document series, Musk stated that we should spend most of the resources to solve Earth’s problems, saying that more than 99% of the world economy should be devoted to solving these issues.”But I think maybe something like 1%, or less than 1%, could be applied to extending life beyond Earth,” he added. .

