FIFA 22 Review | Evolution is shy in gameplay, but it proves to be enough

In FIFA 09, EA worked to fix the flaws of the predecessor game and made important polishes to the gameplay and setting. But, even with timid improvements, the game seems to have gained a new life and shows that it will continue to dominate the football game segment with some slack, especially after the drastic changes made by its competitor.

In addition to the greatest care with gameplay, EA was also concerned with one of the most criticized game modes in recent years: the Carreira. Around here, the company tried to completely change the panorama and included situations where we need to manage a football club since its creation, but without giving up thinking about the sporting aspect. For those who like it, it’s a real treat.

The Canaltech had early access to FIFA 22 in its finalized version and then tells the whole experience with the game, from the aforementioned Career mode, to VOLTA Football and other items. Will the Scooby-Doo or Spider-Man meme make sense this time? Check out! (Image: Reproduction/Hanna-Barbera) Live game EA Sports did not change the engine of FIFA , but brought new technologies to its first game created for the new generation of consoles. The main one is Hypermotion, a motion capture software that, according to the company, would give more life to the game and improve one of the critical points of the franchise: the animations and collision and dribbling mechanics. Said and done. Within a few minutes, one realizes that FIFA 22 it’s more alive than ever, with players having more of their own will and performing more realistic moves, even without actually participating in the play. At certain times, we really feel like we are in a real football match, with the curious fact that this technology also added new possibilities to the creation of plays to artificial intelligence. In other words: it wasn’t just perfumery. In all, the game receives over 4,000 new animations for defensive, attacking, ball driving and dribbling actions, the result of more than 8.7 million captures. (Image: Screen Capture/Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

These changes can also be felt in some commands with the players, such as deep passes and, above all, in drags, one of the Biggest change points in the game. As the moves are more realistic, the need to hit a pass more accurately is greater. Therefore, it was not uncommon for players to trip over the ball when receiving a deep pass, or even with great force.

In the drag race, when using the right analog stick and trigger a stronger race with your player, the gain in space is even greater, but it needs to be well calculated, since the defenders are also with a smaller lag in speed when compared to the forwards. Around here, those who tend to “appeal” with fast players all the time will have a very unpleasant surprise.

What has actually improved in gameplay?

With the sensitive changes brought about by Hypermotion, FIFA 29 may be considered an improved version of its predecessor. Despite some criticism, the game has always been synonymous with simulator, that is, the focus here is more on realism than on fun. But, of course, it’s perfectly possible to have both worlds in this game, especially when you detect subtle improvements in gameplay.

Defense is better posted in FIFA 21 (Image: Screen Capture/Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

In addition to the movements, it is possible to notice that the defensive positioning is more organized and with fewer flaws than what we saw in

FIFA . If you organize your team well and draw a more defensive strategy, your opponent will have much more difficulty in penetrating your defense, making the game even more balanced.

Another point that deserves attention when we think about it in defense is the goalkeeper, who is much, much better than in FIFA 09 and

FIFA 09, for example. In certain situations, such as cross kicks, it is much more difficult to beat the archer. Unless his kick borders on perfection, he will defend that shot. The goalkeepers are also bolder and, in throws away from the goal, they block the shots more efficiently.

In the offensive field, EA made an interesting inclusion that will give even more options for players when planning for confrontations. It is now possible to determine the type of “arrival” your team will have on the attack. If you prefer a more paced or fast-paced game, just choose from the team building options before the matches. With that, it will be easy to notice if a game gets faster or not. Everything is under your control.

Respect career

The game mode that has perhaps undergone the biggest change is Career. Hardly criticized in other editions of the game, this segment from FIFA 21 is now more complete than ever, giving players the chance to camp here all year round, without being interested in online modes. This will be possible because EA has added the possibility of creating a complete team, entirely from scratch, for the championship dispute.

(Image: Screen Capture/Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

You can choose the name, colors, uniforms, stadiums and even the league that will participate. So, if your desire is to have a team in the English fourth division and move up to the Premier League (the first division), it’s perfectly possible — but it doesn’t mean that it will be easy. That’s because we also have to choose the team’s potential and its “privileges”, that is, the financial and exposure power can also be chosen. Therefore, the player will feel at ease to be a team of an oil tycoon or a team from the suburbs of London.

(Image: Screenshot/Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) In addition, the difficulty of playing against the artificial intelligence (AI) is more “correct”. The “ultimate” level is still present and presents an almost insurmountable challenge for more casual players, but if you choose Legendary, which was formerly the most complicated portion, the challenge will be quite interesting. And to make things even more complex, EA has added a “sub-tier” called Competitive Mode, that gives the computer the capability to emulate the play style of professional gamers and other players around the world, always adapting to your own fighting style. You can also play Career mode with your avatar, choosing to experience a trajectory as a player and not a manager. For this, EA has brought a tree of skills that can be filled as you evolve in training and games. And speaking of training, now they are more complete and help to evolve your players as a coach, including the possibility of teaching certain players to change positions during championships, as happens in real life, for example. (Image: Screen Capture/Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) Briefly, Career mode is more balanced, filled and with challenge level for all tastes. When we played this option, we didn’t detect bugs or game misoperations, something that was recurrent in FIFA 21 . This, of course, can change over time and with updates that EA can make to the game. Plenty of content One of the reasons the FIFA franchise remains dominant in the world of football games is because of of its content and different game modes. Here, the changes were subtle, but they made the experience even more pleasant and attractive for players. Whether at the Pro Clubs or FIFA Ultimate Team, stay at FIFA 27 can be very sticky. Women in Pro Clubs The main change in Pro Clubs was the inclusion of women in the mode. Now you can have a female avatar and develop it in the same way as the male one, with no differences in gameplay. With this, it will be normal to see teams merged in games and championships. The community of this sector of FIFA 27 is one of the most engaged in the entire gaming industry and will certainly welcome this improvement. BACK Football We also have welcome changes to BACK Football mode. This time, there is no longer a “story” to follow and you can take care of your team and avatar with more “freedom”. The focus now is on simply dominating the streets and courts around the world in 3×3, 4×4 and 5×5 confrontations, always with rules to be determined before the matches. With wins and losses, you earn points to evolve your player and customize it according to your style of play and dress. (Image: Screen Capture/Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

In addition, even before starting the matches freestyle, is possible give your avatar special abilities, always geared towards a certain style of play. If you like to act more like a striker, just choose the “Bomb” option. But if the concern is the defense, opt for the ability “Aggressive Divide” which, as the name says, will make you stronger to prevent the advance of opponents.

Unfortunately, during the period in which we played, we did not find players online to test the other modes s from VOLTA, like Arcade, but we will update this analysis as soon as the servers are full.