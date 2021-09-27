how-to-play-music-on-discord

Discord (Android | iOS | Linux | Mac | Windows | Web) is a program aimed at text and audio conversations. The platform has become very popular among streamers, but it is also widely used to better manage work teams.

Through popular bots, the service allows access to resources that are not yet native to the software. Among the possibilities is the reproduction of songs. Here’s how to use bots to play music on Discord servers.

How do Discord bots work?

A bot is software developed by third parties to automate tasks, which consequently reduces the work that a person would take to perform the same function. Bots can be applied to multiple conversations and, thanks to Discord’s open API, it is possible to add one or more bots at the same time.

The search for bots in Discord is not the most inviting. That’s why independent websites have emerged that list the bots available for the service, making downloading easier. Today, there are bots to serve as assistants in conversations, record audios, customize program screens, among other features.

What about music bots? The bots used to play music in Discord work in the same way. First, you search for any of them, either on an aggregator platform or directly on each application’s website, and then add the software to your Discord server. If the bot does not play songs automatically, it may ask for permission to access some streaming service, such as Spotify and Twitch. But there is a catch. Since mid 1024 there has been a real hunt for music bots, that are being closed one by one. Two of them — Groovy and Rythm — would be on our nomination list, but both were shut down by Google’s order for violating YouTube’s music and video rules. Bots pulled music from various sources, including YouTube Music, prompting Google to force the software to close. Although Discord is an open source platform and gives developers freedom , it is likely that more musical bots could be discontinued soon. In the meantime, here are some suggestions that have been well rated by users and are still available: Chip

FredBoat

Hydra If you prefer, you can also use the Discord Bot List website to search for new music bots. How to play music on Discord Step 1: Open the Discord Bot List platform website. Or, if you want, go directly to the website of the music bot you want to install.

There are some sites that specialize in aggregation of Discord bots. This is one of the most popular among users (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: in the search field (“ Search”), type “music”. Note that there is a tag with the same name, just to facilitate the search. If you like, you can use this tag to do a search. The “Music” tag is one of the most popular on the Discord Bot List. If you click on this option, you will see the most downloaded bots at the top of the list (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: choose an available bot, go to its page and click on “Invite this bot”. In this example, we are going to use the Hydra bot.

Hydra is still one of the musical bots that still resist and support some music platforms (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: log in to your Discord account to authorize use of the bot. Here, we have Discord open in the browser, but it is valid for the desktop and mobile versions of the program.

Log in with your Discord account to authorize the use of the musical bot (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

select the server where the bot will be installed and click “Continue”.

Select the server (if there is more than one) where the bot can be used (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6:

set the bot’s permissions and click “Authorize”.

You will see a list of permissions that can be accessed by the musical bot. Check all or just the ones you prefer (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7: with the bot added , go back to Discord. You will see a message with the list of commands available on that bot. Remembering that the commands are not the same in all music software, and many of them are only released in paid versions.

After authorization, the bot will send a message with some basic commands to play songs in Discord (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! You learned how to install a music bot on your Discord. We just hope they keep working, as there is no native feature to play music in the utility yet.