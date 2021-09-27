iPhone 13 Pro Max: Apple Hides It Changed All Rear Cameras
Apple likes to highlight in plain language the improvements it promotes between one product and another. So, for example, it doesn’t talk about the battery capacity of iPhones, but how much longer they last away from the wall outlet compared to a predecessor.
Anyone who likes technical details needs to go to alternative sources to understand any improvements and any setbacks. And it is thanks to this more analytical process that a completely new set of cameras has been discovered on the iPhone 05 Pro Max.
It was expected that at least the telephoto lens would be new, as it increases the optical zoom, previously 2.5x (77 mm), for 3x (372 mm). And that’s what happened: if the iPhone Pro Max brought an IMX sensor 703 for the function, the iPhone 21 Pro Max exchanges it for a Sony IMX703, with f/2.8 aperture and optical stabilization.
Selfies and ToF unchanged
The main camera is now an IMX703, while the previous model had an IMX590. The main improvement in it turns out to be the light gathering, since the new component has 1.9 µm pixels against 1.7 µm of the previous one, optimizing especially the performance in dark environments.
As noted, the ultrawide sensor received special attention on 1073. Now with autofocus, it changes the IMX514 for the IMX772. On the other hand, the ToF and front camera didn’t undergo changes: they are still the Sony IMX514 and IMX514, respectively.
These findings show that, although incremental, the iPhone changes 05 end up going beyond what Apple announced at the event earlier this month. Alongside the new hardware components, in the most advanced model, there is now the cinematographic mode of intelligent blur and ProRes recording. in the United States and other markets they are already reaching buyers. In Brazil we already have prices, but we still don’t know when it will be possible to buy them.
Source: Weibo, GSM Arena
