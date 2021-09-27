Pokémon UNITE: Mamoswine gets release date

POkémon UNITE

Check out Mamoswine in action:

O character will be a Defender, as well as Blastoise, which was added in early September. Players will start playing as Swinub; at level 6 they will evolve into Piloswine and at level 22 they will become Mamoswine.

The update will also feature bug fixes, including one that targets Pokémon Crustle, which “may gain an unintended power boost under certain circumstances ”. Another bug affects Lucario, who could also deal excessive damage using the Extremespeed attack.

Pokémon UNITE is available for free for Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android mobile devices — the game was released for mobile last Wednesday (22).

Source: Dot Esports, Twitter