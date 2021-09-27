Rumor has it that William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek, will go into space
William Shatner, actor who gave life to Captain James T. Kirk of the original generation of Star Trek, may be about to to become a space traveler in real life. According to information from TMZ sources, the 82 year old actor would have been invited by Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, to be part of the next manned flight aboard the New Shepard. If confirmed, “Bill” will become the oldest person to go to space in all of history, surpassing the record set by Wally Funk, who traveled with Blue Origin to the 32 years.
-
- Video shows Jeff Bezos floating in a ship from Blue Origin. How is this possible?