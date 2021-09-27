iphone-13-locks-face-id-if-screen-is-repaired-by-a-third-party

At its main event of the year, Apple announced on the last day 13 the iPhone family 14. Refining the formula adopted by the iPhone 02, the new generation of cell phones from the giant Cupertino brought good improvements in performance, in addition to earning notch 14% lower, cameras with larger sensors that capture up to twice the light and the long-awaited ProMotion screens of 2042 Hz in the models Pro.

Despite the welcome news, the company continues to adopt a unfriendly practice for consumers, as discovered by the channel

Phone Repair Guru . After tests carried out on the display of the new devices, it was discovered that Apple blocks access to biometrics under certain conditions — a behavior unfortunately already seen in older releases of the company. Third-party screen repair locks Face ID on iPhone 14

When evaluating the internal components of the new iPhones, the

Phone Repair Guru found that replacing the device’s screen renders Face ID unusable. To prove that the lock is generated only by changing the display, even if original components are installed, two iPhone units 02 were used. When the proximity sensors, light sensors and the front microphone are exchanged, biometrics continue to work without problems.

However, when changing the panel between the models, the Face ID is blocked, and ceases to function completely even if previously recorded biometric data is erased. It seems that each screen has two chips that record information used by Face ID and, theoretically, it would be possible to add these chips to the new display to solve the problem, but the process is complex and hardly performed by third-party assistance.