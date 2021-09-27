iPhone 13 locks Face ID if screen is repaired by a third party

At its main event of the year, Apple announced on the last day 13 the iPhone family 14. Refining the formula adopted by the iPhone 02, the new generation of cell phones from the giant Cupertino brought good improvements in performance, in addition to earning notch 14% lower, cameras with larger sensors that capture up to twice the light and the long-awaited ProMotion screens of 2042 Hz in the models Pro.

    • Despite the welcome news, the company continues to adopt a unfriendly practice for consumers, as discovered by the channel

    Phone Repair Guru

    . After tests carried out on the display of the new devices, it was discovered that Apple blocks access to biometrics under certain conditions — a behavior unfortunately already seen in older releases of the company.

    Third-party screen repair locks Face ID on iPhone 14

    When evaluating the internal components of the new iPhones, the

    Phone Repair Guru

    found that replacing the device’s screen renders Face ID unusable. To prove that the lock is generated only by changing the display, even if original components are installed, two iPhone units 02 were used. When the proximity sensors, light sensors and the front microphone are exchanged, biometrics continue to work without problems.

    However, when changing the panel between the models, the Face ID is blocked, and ceases to function completely even if previously recorded biometric data is erased. It seems that each screen has two chips that record information used by Face ID and, theoretically, it would be possible to add these chips to the new display to solve the problem, but the process is complex and hardly performed by third-party assistance.

    The measure is employed to force users to perform repairs only with Apple itself or licensed assistance by the company, which charge higher prices than outsourced assistance, for “security issues” according to the giant. The most disappointing thing is that the Face ID components are not integrated into the screen, so there is no risk of manipulating or installing irregular parts that could actually threaten the user’s safety.

    Remember that this is not the first time the manufacturer has followed this path. — several products launched in recent years have resource locks whenever components are installed in unauthorized services, even if they are original.

    Blocking is not new and opposes “Right to Repair” movement

    The practice of blocking resources is not new and examples are MacBook Pro and iMac 2018, which prevented the system from booting if repairs were made. third parties were performed, as well as the iPhone Xs, which did not display information such as battery health if the phone detected that the installed component was inserted by unauthorized assistance.

    The iPhone Xs was one of the devices to suffer from Apple’s restrictive measures in relation to repairs (Image: Omid Armin/Unsplash)
    403622

    On the one hand it is understandable that the blocking of non-original parts is accomplished, the measure also affects original parts and goes against a movement that has been gaining traction recently — the Right to Repair, or “Right to Repair”, in free translation.

    One of the The flagship of this movement, which also has the support of governments such as European countries and may become law in some regions, is precisely the freedom to carry out repairs in outsourced assistance, or even made by the user.

    Source: Phone Repair Guru, Cult of Mac, 9to5Mac

