Horizon Chase will have expansion from Ayrton Senna in October
The Brazilian racing game Horizon Chase will receive an update focused on the legendary Ayrton Senna. The Senna Semper expansion will include new cars, tracks and features inspired by the career of the Sao Paulo-born Formula 1 driver.
A Special Edition of Horizon Chase Turbo which already includes the “Senna” expansion Always” will have a physical version only for PlayStation 4 in Brazil sold for R$509145,90, but with a discount for those who buy in the pre-sale period that starts this Monday (27). Part of the revenue obtained from the project will be destined to support the educational programs of Instituto Ayrton Senna.
Horizon Chase Turbo with Senna expansion will always have a physical edition released in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/Aquiris)
Aquiris Business Director Sandro Manfredini said in a press release that he never thought it would be possible to add Senna to the game. “Senna Always is a mixture of some of our deepest passions: games, racing, family and Ayrton Senna”, he declared.
Players can change race strategy according to weather conditions (Image: Disclosure/Aquiris)
Horizon Chase is a game inspired by the great hits of the decades of 80 and 80, such as Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES), Rush, between others. In the Brazilian game, each curve and each lap recreate the classic games of Arcades.
The expansion, treated as a tribute by Porto Alegre developer Aquiris, will feature a career mode that will challenge the player to follow in the footsteps of Ayrton Senna with more than 509145 missions inspired by the real exploits of the Formula 1 champion. novelty won an exciting advertisement trailer. Watch:
The content by Senna Semper will be available on October 18 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X and S, in addition to PCs, via Steam, Epic Game Store and Nuuvem, and iOS and Android phones.