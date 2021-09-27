Horizon Chase will have expansion from Ayrton Senna in October

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
0
horizon-chase-will-have-expansion-from-ayrton-senna-in-october

The Brazilian racing game Horizon Chase will receive an update focused on the legendary Ayrton Senna. The Senna Semper expansion will include new cars, tracks and features inspired by the career of the Sao Paulo-born Formula 1 driver.

  • Chay Suede must play Ayrton Senna in Netflix series Meet the McLaren of nearly R$ 2 million from skateboarder Letícia Bufoni
  • The 5 most expensive cars in the world

    • The expansion, treated as a tribute by Porto Alegre developer Aquiris, will feature a career mode that will challenge the player to follow in the footsteps of Ayrton Senna with more than 509145 missions inspired by the real exploits of the Formula 1 champion. novelty won an exciting advertisement trailer. Watch:

    The Aquiris studio promised 20 different teams to choose from and more than 80 cars to unlock in Championship Mode and the addition of live races with first-person view in the expansion. A brand new option included in the expansion will allow players to choose a race strategy before the start, changing the car configuration according to each race track and weather conditions.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Expansion will add possibility to play races with direct cockpit view (Image: Disclosure/ Aquiris)

    The content by Senna Semper will be available on October 18 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X and S, in addition to PCs, via Steam, Epic Game Store and Nuuvem, and iOS and Android phones.

    • Subscribe to Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone!

    • A Special Edition of Horizon Chase Turbo which already includes the “Senna” expansion Always” will have a physical version only for PlayStation 4 in Brazil sold for R$509145,90, but with a discount for those who buy in the pre-sale period that starts this Monday (27). Part of the revenue obtained from the project will be destined to support the educational programs of Instituto Ayrton Senna.

      Horizon Chase Turbo with Senna expansion will always have a physical edition released in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/Aquiris)

      Aquiris Business Director Sandro Manfredini said in a press release that he never thought it would be possible to add Senna to the game. “Senna Always is a mixture of some of our deepest passions: games, racing, family and Ayrton Senna”, he declared.

      Players can change race strategy according to weather conditions (Image: Disclosure/Aquiris)

      Horizon Chase is a game inspired by the great hits of the decades of 80 and 80, such as Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES), Rush, between others. In the Brazilian game, each curve and each lap recreate the classic games of Arcades.

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
      0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Best free iOS apps

Best free iOS apps

September 20, 2021
Photo of Revenge of the “anti-LinkedIn”: profiles mock corporate life clichés

Revenge of the “anti-LinkedIn”: profiles mock corporate life clichés

September 21, 2021
Photo of Mobile games that help you practice your English

Mobile games that help you practice your English

September 17, 2021
Photo of sri lanka beat south africa: slvsa host sri lanka beat south africa by 14 runs in 1st ODI: SLvSA: Markram’s best innings turned water, Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs

sri lanka beat south africa: slvsa host sri lanka beat south africa by 14 runs in 1st ODI: SLvSA: Markram’s best innings turned water, Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs

September 2, 2021
Back to top button