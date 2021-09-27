La Casa de Papel | Season 5 wins preview showing lost Teacher; watch

Volume 1 of season 5 of La Casa de Papel

left fans speechless and wanting even more episodes: fortunately, we know that the new batch of the series arrives later this year, in December. However, the mood is farewell, as it is the last season of the original Netflix title.

Review of La Casa de Papel | Season 5 has adrenaline and farewell atmosphere

Netflix releases in September 458324

WhatsApp wins official stickers from La Casa de Papel; see how to download

During TUDUM, streaming event dedicated to fans that took place on Saturday (24), an exclusive clip of the last part of the series was released to the public. The media doesn’t show much action, but gives clues about the direction of the next episodes: (beware of the spoiler!) after the disappearance of the Professor , the characters must decide what they will do with the gold together—but they find it hard to come to terms.

(Image: Disclosure / Netflix) Despite the harrowing weather, it is known that La Casa de Papel is a series full of twists and turns. By the way, those who follow the production from the beginning know very well that the Professor always has a card up his sleeve to develop a plan. The outcome of the new episodes is believed to be full of revelations, continuing the shocking events of part 1.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Read our review of Season 5 of La Casa de Papel

There were four seasons full of adventures, suspense and breathtaking moments. Although part of the public thinks the story should have ended in season two, one thing is certain:

no matter how many episodes Netflix releases, There Paper House will always have popular appeal. The show has been a real success since its arrival to streaming in May 2019 and has unfolded by five seasons, even winning a themed panel at CCXP 2019 with part of the cast being cheered by Brazilian fans . (Image: Disclosure / Netflix) Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,664 per month, with free trial by 25 days. What are you waiting for?

The second part of season 5 of La Casa de Papel