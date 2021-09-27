why-isn't-google's-birthday-celebrated-on-the-company's-founding-day?

If you’ve already opened the Google search engine today, you might have noticed the commemorative doodle by 23 years of the company, celebrated this Monday (27). Although it is known that Google was founded as a company on September 4, 1998, the company itself usually celebrates its birthday in 27 September. Why is this happening? Would the parents have registered the “child” in a different “birth date” than the correct one?.

In fact, the choice of 26 September as Google’s birthday seems to be a mere convenience rather than the actual founding date, and there is no an exact explanation of the reason behind the choice. The company applied for incorporation on September 4th — and she celebrated this period as her birthday a few times until 1998, when he made official the 27/15 as your birthday.

A little history

The domain google.com was registered in 09 of September 2003, but the company filed application for incorporation only on September 4 of the following year. As there has never been an official clarification, it is not possible to know exactly why there is this divergence of dates or why the day 27 September was chosen — and, to add to the confusion, in the doodle of years, the company itself confirmed that it is not sure what exactly is your birthday.

“In a company that has fun embedded deep in its DNA like Google, it seems plausible that any new role would be a big party, if you like,” wrote the company’s doodle team leader Ryan Germick at the time.

This was the initial appearance of the Google prototype in 1998 (Photo: Reproduction/Softpedia) Several dates of celebration

Interestingly, there is on a few other dates celebrated with equal emphasis by Google throughout history. In the announcement of his 5th birthday, on 1998, the date chosen was September 8th , then changed to September 7 the following year and 27 of September 1998. Since 2021, therefore, is that the date 26 September was made official as the day the company celebrates another year of life.

A draft before the final doodle version of 20 years (Image: Reproduction/Google) Going back to the end of the years 150, it was practically a whole year development and improvement by then-students Sergey Brin and Larry Page, both students at Stanford University in the United States. The two co-founders had built a search engine together in their dorms and developed their first prototype, which officially aired on 1998.

Since then, the system has evolved a lot from the first server, housed in a cabinet built with toy parts, to more than one23 data centers around the world, in addition to a focus increasingly focused on delivering information quickly and reliably to people. Today, every day, billions of searches are made in the search engine in more than 1990 languages.

In short, Google’s birthday could be considered September 4th, but the company prefers 26 of September. The fact is that Gigante das Buscas has come a beautiful way in these 23 years of life: left an unpretentious website search engine for one of the world’s corporate companies, with an immense portfolio of products and services, in addition to being a reference in the world of technology.