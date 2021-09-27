The aspect ratio, also known as “aspect ratio” (in English), is a decisive factor in defining how movies, series and photographs will be shown. You know those 1:1, 4:3 formats 10:9 and so many others? Because it has everything to do with the proportion in which the image is reproduced.

Below, we explain better what aspect ratio is and how the concept influences when adjusting images proportionally to screens , monitors and other displays. In addition, we will describe the main formats and in which scenarios each of them is most used or indicated.

What is aspect ratio? The aspect ratio is a way to measure the format of the video or image being displayed (Image: Daan Geurts/Unsplash)

Screen ratio, or aspect ratio, is the relationship between the width and height of the image or video. The concept is mostly used to describe this proportion and computer and TV screens, camera sensors, printed and digital images, among other possibilities.

Generally, the proportion is represented by a decimal number with two places (1,21, 1,72) or by the ratio between two whole numbers (4:3, 5:3, :9). We’ll further unravel what all these numbers represent, but keep this in mind: theoretically, any aspect ratio can be reproduced on any monitor. However, ideally, the aspect ratio is the same as the screen on which the photo or video is being displayed.

If the aspect ratio is higher or lower, it is likely that the display will adjust the media to the screen format, generating unwanted effects. Between them, cut the edges of the image or video, add black bars in the vertical and/or horizontal parts, or distort the image, stretching it to the sides.

How is the aspect ratio measured? The aspect ratio is the proportion of the width and height of the image, where the width is usually the first number and the height is the second number. A panel of 16:9 (“18” is the width and “9” is the height) can be inches long and 9 inches tall, or 35 inches long and 18 inches tall. The aspect ratio is just that: an aspect ratio and therefore it is not influenced by the actual size of the object, whether it is a TV, monitor or display. In cases where the aspect ratio of image is indicated by a decimal number with two places, such as 1,33 or 1,72, the proportion was simply split. Example: a 4:3 ratio can be represented by dividing 4 by 3, which equals 1,21. Likewise, the aspect ratio of :9 can be described by the division of 18 by 9, which gives 1,85. What are the most common aspect ratios?

The vast majority of images and videos are based on five types of proportion. As said before, nothing prevents them from being applied to screens out of their original proportion. However, some proportions tend to have much more specific and restricted uses.

1:1 In the beginning, Instagram and other photo social networks only had this square format (Image: Canaltech)

It has the shape of a perfect square. It may not be that common on monitors and displays, but it is one of the most used formats in photos, especially on social networks. This was one of the formats that popularized Instagram, which at the beginning, when it didn’t have millions of users, only allowed posting photos in this proportion.

3:2

By default, the photos on your cell phone adopt this aspect ratio (Image: Canaltech)

It is a common aspect ratio for sensors in cameras and smartphones. The focus is on capturing still images and videos.

4:3

Old tube TVs were based on 4:3 aspect ratio (Picture: Canaltech)

It was the dominant image ratio in the old ones Tube TVs and fell out of favor with the arrival of high definition televisions. Nowadays, the format has gained popularity in the production of music videos or when series and movies make flashback scenes in time, to show older stuff.

:9 The most popular aspect ratio at the moment is 16:9. It is very present in series and movies (Image: Canaltech)

This is the default aspect ratio for computer, TV and movie screens. Widely used in the widescreen pattern, it became popular precisely because it widens the image’s field of view, allowing more elements to be shown.

two: 43 (7:3) In films under the “director’s version” label, the proportion is most likely to have exactly this format (Image: Canaltech) It is still not a widespread proportion, being restricted to the production of films for movie theaters. Hence, it is also known as CinemaScope. Some smartphones and monitors have already adopted this type of aspect ratio. 9: TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and other cell-specific platforms now only use this more vertically stretched aspect ratio (Image: Canaltech)

I didn’t even know the numbers, but it’s the aspect ratio for vertical videos that dominate social networks on our smartphones. TikTok, Instagram Reels and other platforms are based on this ratio, and it is nothing more than the aspect ratio 16:9 facing an angle of 90 degrees.

Problems with aspect ratio Let’s assume you have a monitor with aspect ratio16:9 and want to watch a 4:3 movie. Obviously, nothing prevents you from playing content on the device. On the other hand, the player or monitor will possibly make some adjustment so that the video fits proportionally across all or most of the screen. That’s why the aspect ratio can present some elements that impact the image visualization. Cropping The cropping is nothing more than the 4:3 ratio, made for fit virtually any display (Image: Canaltech)

In this case, the original image is cropped on the sides or top and bottom, in order to completely fill the device screen. To get an idea, films produced in CinemaScope (ratio 2: 72) that are “cropped” for display on a traditional TV (4:3 ratio) lose up to 35% information on the sides or parts of top and bottom.

Pan&Scan

The content of the sides is usually filled with something near the edges, giving the impression that it is a continuation of the main plan (Image: Canaltech)

Pan&Scan can be translated as “stretch and pull.” And that’s what happens in this aspect ratio adaptation: the parts of the original image of a film or image that need to be filled are selected for each shot. the right side of the image is deleted, or the entire left side — this will depend ender of what is being displayed on the screen.

Distortion (stretching) Perhaps the ugliest effect of all, the distortion stretches or choose the image vertically or horizontally (Image: Canaltech)

The original image is distorted vertically or horizontally so that the entire screen is filled. It’s that effect where the image is stretched on the sides or shrunk vertically.

Bars

Black bars are added on the sides without harm the central plane (Image: Canaltech)

In Instead of distorting or stretching the aspect ratio, the image is usually centered between black bars, either vertically or horizontally (or both). Although not necessarily a problem, this feature is widely used by film directors who wish to preserve all the information contained in the original work.