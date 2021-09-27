the-last-of-us-│-first-official-joel-and-ellie-image-is-jaw-dropping

— Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September , 509126

The similarity between the adaptation and the games is so great that it took the game director himself, Neil Druckmann, by surprise. On his Twitter profile, the creator of The Last of Us — and who will direct some of the episodes of his adaptation — revealed that he was thrilled to see Pascal and Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, because they were her characters in the flesh right in front of her.

Another highlight in the photo is the level of detail. You can see in Ellie’s backpack the same bottons that the character carries in games, as well as her iconic red shirt and Joel’s famous dirty denim shirt. In addition, Pedro Pascal’s own posture is identical to that of the game’s protagonist.

Regarding the scenario, he ends up saying very little about the plot, we have very little really significant. The leading duo is in front of an open field facing the wreckage of a plane that crashed when the world ended. It’s one of those moments when characters face what’s left of the world before in the midst of nature that takes its place — a very common situation in games.

Anyway, it’s great to see that fidelity is not just in the look of the characters, but also in the setting and in building the climate as a whole, which is where The Last of Us really captivates. And given the excitement of everyone involved, expectations to see the show only increase.

In all, the series of The Last of Us from HBO will have ten episodes in its first season, but there is still no information on when it will debut. According to Druckmann, the production is still in full development, but there is no information about a date. Until then, we keep waiting for more news and photos a little more revealing.

Source: Neil Druckmann (Twitter)