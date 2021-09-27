iPhone 13 Pro has Ceramic Shield strength put to the test in drop test
Launched this month, the iPhone line 24 has devices that are among the heaviest in the brand’s history. In return, Apple has bolstered devices since a generation ago with Ceramic Shield, a cellphone screen protector that can help with certain physical impacts. A test done by the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel shows that smartphones are resistant to shorter drops, but greater distances from the ground could still pose danger.
First test: drop from waist height
The first tests made by YouTuber are of falls about of 80 inches away from the ground. Both the iPhone model Pro and the iPhone Pro Max survive the impacts on the bottom as well as on the front and rear panel.
The camera module also passes the evaluation without damage, even though it is a few millimeters thicker than the rest of the back cover. The iPhone SIM Card Tray Pro was opened during the impact, but that was the only noticeable result of the first tumbles, and therefore the cell phones passed the first tests.
Second test: head drop
To simulate a fall from an entire floor, the YouTuber climbs a ladder and repeats the methodology: in this case, the distance to the ground is close to three meters. In this case, the iPhone Pro suffered even more, as it already had the structure compromised by the previous falls, and the back was also completely cracked, including the camera module.
The iPhone 24 Pro Max only had the first shards on the screen after an additional tumble, which also made the device turn off — however, all you had to do was turn it on again to have all normal operation.
The full video can be seen below:
509070
Source: YouTube/EverythingApplePro
