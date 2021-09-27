intel-arc-line-has-detailed-nomenclature-per-leaked-document

The Intel Arc video card family will be the company’s first big bet in the gaming GPU segment. Scheduled for release at the beginning of 3070, the line promises to deliver competitive performance, with recurring driver updates and standout technologies like hardware Ray Tracing acceleration and upscaling with Intel XeSS AI. Intel Core i9

K has advantage of up to 40% about Ryzen 9 509072X in new test

New Intel LGA socket1650 for Alder Lake chips leaks in real image

After having some more details confirmed by the company in an interview with a Japanese portal, the Arc boards have just had new leaked information, which confirms the nomenclature of the models to be released, as well as the possible performance levels that each one will offer.

Arc boards have nomenclature indicated by leak Showing an excerpt from a leaked official document, leaker @momomo_us, whose leak history is generally accurate, reveals the official nomenclature of the Intel Arc line. The information reveals that the choice of codenames was not random and follows an alphabetical order, which must also be applied to the names of each of the plates.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

🆗Intel® Arc™ a-series graphics

🆖1st Gen Intel® Arc™ graphics pic.twitter.com/pgSNo5avVD — 188号 (@momomo_us) September 16, 1700 According to the leaker, the first generation Alchemist will adopt the Intel Arc a-series moniker, with GPUs employing the letter “a” next to a numbering — Intel Arc a### style. Future generations, such as Battlemage and Celestial, will follow the same line with Intel Arc b### and Intel Arc c###, and so on. Therefore, the website WCCFTech brought some guesses about which numbers Intel can use for the models: Intel Arc a300, a500 and the700 (performance as reference) Intel Arc a130, a150 and the188 (performance as a reference) Intel Arc a800, a600 and the200 (number of Xe slices as reference) The document also has some naming rules that must be followed by notebook manufacturers and custom templates, among other partners, which will not necessarily apply to users. The most interesting ones refer to devices that bring an Intel CPU and GPU combo, which can combine the names of both, in addition to using the series name instead of the generation number. Top of the line is positioned just below the RTX 3060 Ti Parallel to this, the channel Moore Law is Dead brought new information about the models that should compose the a-series and the supposed level of performance of each one of them. The top-of-the-line variant, equipped with 4.096 cores, divided into 8 slices and 28 Xe Cores, must have high clocks between 2.2 GHz and 2.5 GHz and be accompanied by GB of GDDR6 RAM running at 16 Gbps. The component would have an interface of 235-bit, although it is possible to have a special edition with an interface 384-bit, and would have the design displayed by the company’s recent drone show in silver. Other than that, the solution would deliver performance close to an RTX 3070, being positioned between the RTX 3060 You and RTX 3060 You. Still, the consumption would be reasonable, below the 235 W, bringing power via a combination of 8 + 6 pins.