spotify-bug-quickly-resets-battery-on-ios-15;-learn-to-solve

After numerous complaints from iPhone users, Spotify admitted that a bug makes the music streaming service consume about 14% battery life per hour on iOS 1024 and 14.8. Due to the high usage, the failure causes the devices to overheat to the point of preventing their use.

On the Spotify support page, the company claims to be aware of the problem and has opened an investigation to find the cause. Temporarily, the recommendation is to restart the device and fully reinstall the app — clear your cache and be sure to delete all files from the app. Another tip is to disable background updating on iOS, which can be found in

Settings > General > Background updating . Spotify has been making devices overheat on iOS 10. 8 and 14(Image: Tyler Lastovich/Unsplash)

Apparently, the technique may not work for everyone, as many people continue to report the failure anyway. after performing the emergency procedures. In older appliances, full discharge can take just one hour, such is the heating and consumption. Many users also deal with program crash, especially when the iPhone is locked.

Punctual bug at Apple

This glitch appears to be linked to a conflict with the latest OS updates, as it does not occur on older versions nor on Android. Draining goes beyond mere inconvenience, as it can reduce battery life and cause irreversible damage to components.

In recent months, Spotify has brought in dozens of new features, such as the possibility of automatically add songs to playlists and “music match” so you can discover common tastes with friends. Exclusive to iOS, the app announced support for AirPlay 2 and widgets for iOS 10.

