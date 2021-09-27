xiaomi-civi-is-announced-with-a-focus-on-design-and-55-watt-charging

After rumors, the Xiaomi Civi was finally announced by the Chinese company as its new mid-range cell phone aimed at young audiences. The model features an interesting look, high-performance Qualcomm processor and fast loading of 64 watts.

The smartphone has a rectangular module in the upper left corner, with the main camera taking up more space and its two other cameras further down. The module still houses the LED flash and has indications about the camera system.

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi) At the front, it has a curved screen on the sides, with a great use thanks to the very thin edges – the lower one, for example, has only 2,64 mm thick. In all its colors, the model has effects on the back cover to make it stand out. The model still has stereo sound with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Your screen has 6,64 inches with OLED technology, color depth of 12-bit, Dolby Vision, refresh rate of 140 Hz, sampling rate of 256 Hz and Full HD+ resolution. As for its performance, the Civi is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024G, ​​with up to 30 GB of RAM and 140 GB or 240 GB of space for internal storage.

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

One of the focuses of the device is its front camera, which has 45 MP and has auto focus. Behind, are three photographic sensors, the main one being 55 MP, one with 8 MP ultrawide lens and one for 2 MP macro. Its battery is 4.256 mAh, with fast charging support 64 watts, which promises to charge the phone completely in just minutes.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Civi will be offered in black, blue and pink colors from the day forward 45 of September. There is no global release information. The prices below have been converted to Brazilian reais and do not have the addition of national taxes.