do-you-know-the-new-role-of-it?

I often come across comments questioning how far the role of IT professionals goes, especially devs.

    On the one hand, developers claim that the requirements go far beyond the code, and that in the end the pressure and charging are not consistent with the expected remuneration, on the other hand, managers often question and criticize the performance below expectations of their IT team in face of the daily challenges encountered.

    But the truth is hard and cruel. In times of Digital Transformation there are no more spaces for IT teams with passive behavior, that is, that IT team that hides behind huge bureaucratic processes, models, methods and frameworks in the name of software quality, and that only develops code .

    Currently, companies that are dependent on digital systems expect IT professionals to act more proactively and intelligently in projects or product development, after all, among all the people who are lost in this moment of digital transformation, IT professionals seem to be the least lost.

    And this is one of the main reasons why our area became so strategic and valued. But only professionals who decide to change their performance and posture from PROGRAMMER to BUSINESS ANALYST will be rewarded. That is:


    use more head and, less, go out doing it

    So what is the recipe for making an IT team active?

    Well… in addition to

    DEVELOP, it is necessary: ​​

    OXYGEN the company with

    TECHNOLOGICAL NEWS;

    be in line with the

    GOALS

    of the company ;

    having
    EMPATHY in customer service

    CUSTOMER

    ;

    CONTRIBUTE

    with the PRODUCTS

    area in the construction of the

    DIGITAL SOLUTIONS;

    Suggest more

    Smart and Efficient processes

    ;

    Being

    EXPERT in

    PROCESSES;

    Guarantee the

    QUALITY

    of the systems.

    But for that, it is necessary:

    Know the

    SYSTEM RULES;

    understand the BUSINESS RULES

    and

    PROCESSES

    ;

    have knowledge
    UX

    and digital architecture;

    understand and apply the

    TESTS

    , and writing scripts

    EFFECTIVE

    ;

    to be

    PARTNER

    of the other

    AREAS

    ;

    Be willing to

    COLLABORATE

    ;

    And to ensure efficiency in this new role, we must:

    be

    PROACTIVE;

    have SENSE OF URGENCY;

    SIMPLIFY

    complex solutions;

    SHARE

    and seek
    KNOWLEDGE

    ;

    Invest in your

    PROFESSIONAL GROWTH

    ;

    try

    NEW TECHNOLOGIES and be in tune with TRENDS

    be willing to

    COLLABORATE (with the team itself and with other areas);

    be

    FLEXIBLE

    and AGILE

    .

    As agile practitioners, we also have the obligation to:

    improve

    COMMUNICATION

    among all involved;

    deliver

    VALUE for the company;

    to avoid

    WASTE

    of effort;

    learn to

    ERROR

    and

    ADJUST;

    handle

    FEEDBACK

    constant;

    And to stay up to date we still need, as concerned professionals with our careers:

    seek

    TRAINING and knowledge aligned with OUR own GOALS

    ;

    deepen ours KNOWLEDGE

    ;

    have a

    PERSONAL CAREER plan (where do you want to get?).

    Anyway… just like that the IT team:

    will be recognized as a

    STRATEGIC team for the company;

    will have more power of
    DECISION

    ;

    will be more

    EAR

    and

    RESPECTED

    ;

    will also know when it’s time to

    RUN

    and

    MAKE IT HAPPEN;

    will deliver software with

    QUALITY;

    will guarantee the

    STABILITY of the systems;

    will be able to propose BETTER SOLUTIONS;

    will be

    CATALYST

    of
    INNOVATION

    !

    Whether or not you agree with these points, it is a fact that technology-based companies expect such professionals in their IT team, but they are also willing to pay well for it.

    Are you prepared for this challenge?

