do-you-know-the-new-role-of-it?

I often come across comments questioning how far the role of IT professionals goes, especially devs.

On the one hand, developers claim that the requirements go far beyond the code, and that in the end the pressure and charging are not consistent with the expected remuneration, on the other hand, managers often question and criticize the performance below expectations of their IT team in face of the daily challenges encountered.

But the truth is hard and cruel. In times of Digital Transformation there are no more spaces for IT teams with passive behavior, that is, that IT team that hides behind huge bureaucratic processes, models, methods and frameworks in the name of software quality, and that only develops code .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Currently, companies that are dependent on digital systems expect IT professionals to act more proactively and intelligently in projects or product development, after all, among all the people who are lost in this moment of digital transformation, IT professionals seem to be the least lost. And this is one of the main reasons why our area became so strategic and valued. But only professionals who decide to change their performance and posture from PROGRAMMER to BUSINESS ANALYST will be rewarded. That is: use more head and, less, go out doing it So what is the recipe for making an IT team active? Well… in addition to DEVELOP , it is necessary: ​​

OXYGEN the company with

TECHNOLOGICAL NEWS;

be in line with the

GOALS

of the company ;

having

EMPATHY in customer service

CUSTOMER

;

CONTRIBUTE

with the PRODUCTS area in the construction of the DIGITAL SOLUTIONS ;

Suggest more

Smart and Efficient processes

;

Being

EXPERT in

PROCESSES;

Guarantee the

QUALITY

of the systems.

But for that, it is necessary: ​​

Know the

SYSTEM RULES;

understand the BUSINESS RULES and PROCESSES ; have knowledge

UX and digital architecture; understand and apply the TESTS , and writing scripts EFFECTIVE ; to be PARTNER of the other AREAS ; Be willing to COLLABORATE ; And to ensure efficiency in this new role, we must: be PROACTIVE ;

have SENSE OF URGENCY;

SIMPLIFY

complex solutions;

SHARE

and seek

KNOWLEDGE

;

Invest in your

PROFESSIONAL GROWTH

;

try

NEW TECHNOLOGIES and be in tune with TRENDS

be willing to

COLLABORATE (with the team itself and with other areas);

be

FLEXIBLE

and AGILE . As agile practitioners, we also have the obligation to: improve COMMUNICATION among all involved; deliver VALUE for the company;

to avoid

WASTE

of effort;

learn to

ERROR

and

ADJUST;

handle

FEEDBACK

constant;

And to stay up to date we still need, as concerned professionals with our careers:

seek

TRAINING and knowledge aligned with OUR own GOALS ; deepen ours KNOWLEDGE ; have a PERSONAL CAREER plan (where do you want to get?). Anyway… just like that the IT team: will be recognized as a STRATEGIC team for the company;

will have more power of

DECISION

;

will be more

EAR

and

RESPECTED

;

will also know when it’s time to

RUN

and

MAKE IT HAPPEN;

will deliver software with

QUALITY;

will guarantee the

STABILITY of the systems;

will be able to propose BETTER SOLUTIONS;

will be

CATALYST

of

INNOVATION

!

Whether or not you agree with these points, it is a fact that technology-based companies expect such professionals in their IT team, but they are also willing to pay well for it.

Are you prepared for this challenge?

