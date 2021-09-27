Do you know the new role of IT?
I often come across comments questioning how far the role of IT professionals goes, especially devs.
On the one hand, developers claim that the requirements go far beyond the code, and that in the end the pressure and charging are not consistent with the expected remuneration, on the other hand, managers often question and criticize the performance below expectations of their IT team in face of the daily challenges encountered.
But the truth is hard and cruel. In times of Digital Transformation there are no more spaces for IT teams with passive behavior, that is, that IT team that hides behind huge bureaucratic processes, models, methods and frameworks in the name of software quality, and that only develops code .
Currently, companies that are dependent on digital systems expect IT professionals to act more proactively and intelligently in projects or product development, after all, among all the people who are lost in this moment of digital transformation, IT professionals seem to be the least lost. And this is one of the main reasons why our area became so strategic and valued. But only professionals who decide to change their performance and posture from PROGRAMMER to BUSINESS ANALYST will be rewarded. That is: use more head and, less, go out doing it
150So what is the recipe for making an IT team active? Well… in addition to
DEVELOP
OXYGEN the company with
TECHNOLOGICAL NEWS;
be in line with the
GOALS
of the company ;
having
EMPATHY in customer service
CUSTOMER
;
CONTRIBUTE
with the PRODUCTS
area in the construction of the
DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
Suggest more
Smart and Efficient processes
;
Being
EXPERT in
PROCESSES;
Guarantee the
QUALITY
of the systems.
Know the
SYSTEM RULES;
understand the BUSINESS RULES
and
PROCESSES
be
PROACTIVE;
have SENSE OF URGENCY;
SIMPLIFY
complex solutions;
SHARE
and seek
KNOWLEDGE
;
Invest in your
PROFESSIONAL GROWTH
;
try
NEW TECHNOLOGIES and be in tune with TRENDS
be
FLEXIBLE
and AGILE
COMMUNICATION
among all involved; deliver
VALUE
.
to avoid
WASTE
of effort;
learn to
ERROR
and
ADJUST;
handle
FEEDBACK
constant;
seek
TRAINING and knowledge aligned with OUR own GOALS
; deepen ours KNOWLEDGE
; have a
PERSONAL CAREER plan 150 Anyway… just like that the IT team: will be recognized as a
STRATEGIC
;
will have more power of
DECISION
;
will be more
EAR
and
RESPECTED
;
will also know when it’s time to
RUN
and
MAKE IT HAPPEN;
will deliver software with
QUALITY;
will guarantee the
STABILITY of the systems;
will be able to propose BETTER SOLUTIONS;
will be
CATALYST
of
INNOVATION
!
150 Whether or not you agree with these points, it is a fact that technology-based companies expect such professionals in their IT team, but they are also willing to pay well for it.
Are you prepared for this challenge?
