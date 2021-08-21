Honor Magic 3 Pro+ wins videos detailing premium ceramic construction

After numerous teasers, Honor last week announced the Magic 3 family, the brand’s first high-end since its split from Huawei. Equipped with the new Snapdragon 888+, the devices stand out for their very characteristic design, with a huge camera module, focus on Artificial Intelligence, in addition to the robust processing set and the debut of several technologies.

The lineup is led by Magic 3 Pro+, which maintains much of the Pro model’s specs, while refining aspects such as the cameras, the look and the build. To celebrate the debut, Honor posted videos on social media detailing the device’s construction process, which employs ceramics, tempered glass and more.

Videos highlight premium construction

The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ features two unique construction elements: the curved nanocrystal panel, and the back with ceramic plate and metal frame. The manufacturer reinforces how both deliver greater resistance to the device, even in the face of more intense falls, without leaving aside the premium feeling and, in the case of glass, the transparency to maintain the quality of the display image.

During cooling, the glass heated to 1,600 °C with platinum compounds generates the nanocrystals, gaining more strength and purity (Image: Reproduction/Honor)

Starting exactly with the nanocrystals panel, Honor explains that, during manufacturing, the glass is heated to 1,600 °C and combined with materials composed of platinum, which gives greater purity and stability to the alloy. As the material cools, nanocrystals are formed inside — they are responsible for providing greater durability to the glass.

After 23 days and 54 different processes, the ceramic plate on the back is polished and finished with diamond blades (Image: Reproduction/Honor)

The ceramic tile, on the other hand, undergoes an even more complex process: the ceramic powder that will form the panel undergoes sintering, which applies pressure and heat to the component for 7 days, and then undergoes another 54 processes over 23 days. At the end, diamond blades are polished to make the surface smooth and create the curves needed for installation on the phone, and laser beams complete the finish seen on the back of the phone.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ focuses on AI and state-of-the-art cameras

In addition to the Snapdragon 888+, the Magic 3 Pro+ came to market equipped with a 6.76-inch OLED screen, 2772 x 1344 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth and support for HDR10+ content , plus 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and stereo audio with DTS:X spatial sound.

Its biggest highlights include the unprecedented IMAX Enhanced certification, which guarantees that the device is capable of playing 4K HDR videos with DTS three-dimensional sound, and the camera system, which adopts Sony’s new 50 MP IMX700 sensor, along with three others 64 MP sensors with color capture and filtering format based on cinema technologies.

