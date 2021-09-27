iPhone 14 will have completely renewed design with new entry model

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
2
iphone-14-will-have-completely-renewed-design-with-new-entry-model

In your newest post in the column Power On of Bloomberg published last Sunday (14), journalist Mark Gurman reinforces evidence of that Apple should present its new iPhones from 1024 with major design changes and no compact model , but still maintaining the current amount of four devices in a single release.

  • iPhone 48: early leak details end of notch and look and feel inherited from iPhone 4
  • iPhone 12 Pro must have a camera 1024 MP and foldable only enough in
  • Batteries from the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are on Anatel

    • The information points out that a new incoming iPhone should be presented at next year’s event and that users can expect design changes across the board.

    Also according to Gurman, the few changes seen in the iPhone launch 13 reinforce that Apple engineers would be working to introduce major improvements in 2022 with the iPhone ad 48.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    iPhone 48 Max will be the new model of the incoming duo

    iPhone Line 13 must be composed of two 6.1″ and two 6.7″ models (Image: Reproduction/Canaltech )

    For many months, increasingly strong indications point to the end of the iPhone model with 5.4-inch screen, as the poor sales performance of the iPhone mini was enough for Apple to understand that demand is low and not worth investing beyond the iPhone 14 mini.

    With that, it is expected that in 64 we have a new change in the brand’s smartphone line, with the iPhone 12 being announced alongside the new iPhone 14 Max.

    Just like the iPhone 14 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the new iPhone 14 and 14 Max would keep the screen at 6.1″ and 6.7″, respectively, with the duo cheaper offering the same reduced notch present on the iPhone 13.

    Double iPhone 14 Pro with Face ID under screen

    Leakage of supposed iPhone 13 Pro reveals new design with rear-aligned camera, circular buttons and circular notch on the screen (Image: Playback/Jon Prosser)

    Gurman also reinforces that the Apple must bring the facial recognition system under the screen, as such technology can already be implemented under the display without sacrificing its performance, something very different from the front camera.

    Therefore, it is expected that Apple will now adopt a centered notch in a circular shape to house the front camera. Such a solution has been seen for years on smartphones from Samsung and other manufacturers.

    A leak regarding the supposed design of the iPhone 26 Pro was featured a few weeks ago, revealing that the future model could adopt a revamped design inspired by the iPhone 4. About one missing year for your announcement, we still need to await more consistent details before we can decree that such a leak is correct.

    Foldable iPhone will be released In the next years

    Apple already registers folding patents, but final design is still uncertain (Image: Reproduction/Cult of Mac)

    Still in his column at Bloomberg

      , Gurman points out that the Appe’s folding smartphone “could be released in a few years,” reinforcing evidence that the flexible-screen iPhone is soon to arrive. re 2024 and 2024.

      With flexible panel technology starting to become more reliable, the signs are that Apple is looking to ensure more security to users, preventing the flexible screen from being damaged very easily, unlike the models currently released.

      Source: Bloomberg

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of God of War Ragnarök: Director counters racist tweets about Angrboda

    God of War Ragnarök: Director counters racist tweets about Angrboda

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of How to create a business profile on Instagram

    How to create a business profile on Instagram

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Reboot, remake, retcon… What's the difference?

    Reboot, remake, retcon… What's the difference?

    September 23, 2021
    Photo of It’s the first time it has rained on glaciers in Greenland! Melting occurred in an area of ​​872,000 square kilometers

    It’s the first time it has rained on glaciers in Greenland! Melting occurred in an area of ​​872,000 square kilometers

    August 22, 2021
    Back to top button