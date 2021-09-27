creepy!-scientists-turn-insect-defense-chemicals-into-sounds;-listen

Some insects use unpleasant chemicals designed to repel predators. With this in mind, researchers at the Institut Supérieur Industriel de Bruxelles (Belgium) translated this chemical defense into sounds. And then they made an analysis of how unpleasant this sound result would be to the ears of a human being.

First of all, listen to the audio. What do you feel when you listen? The chemicals released by ants were turned into sounds through a process called sonification. Important characteristics of each molecule, such as its molecular weight and which functional groups it has, were mapped into different sound parameters, such as pitch, duration and timbre. The chemical information was converted with the help of a synthesizer, which produces a sound for each molecule. And these sounds were then normalized at various volume levels.

To quantify how unpleasant the sounds of ants, caterpillars, flies are to the human ear, the researchers relied on 50 participants. Some of them described some of the sounds as “unpleasant” ​​or even “scary”. The intention was to show that the responses of insects and humans are correlated and indicate that sonification can approach the “real world” of predator-prey interactions.