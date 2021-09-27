the-world's-smallest-flying-device-is-sand-grain-size-and-does-not-require-an-engine

Researchers at Northwestern University, USA, have developed microchips that are capable of flying. The miniaturized structure is so small that the smallest of them is the size of a grain of sand. As the “microflier” has no motor, it uses the force of the wind to hover in the air.

The inspiration to build the flying microchips came from observing the wind-scattered seeds in nature. To stabilize the flight, the engineers optimized the microflier’s aerodynamics, ensuring that it fell slowly and in a controlled manner, making it ideal for monitoring air pollution and airborne diseases.