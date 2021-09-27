The world's smallest flying device is sand grain size and does not require an engine

Researchers at Northwestern University, USA, have developed microchips that are capable of flying. The miniaturized structure is so small that the smallest of them is the size of a grain of sand. As the “microflier” has no motor, it uses the force of the wind to hover in the air.

The inspiration to build the flying microchips came from observing the wind-scattered seeds in nature. To stabilize the flight, the engineers optimized the microflier’s aerodynamics, ensuring that it fell slowly and in a controlled manner, making it ideal for monitoring air pollution and airborne diseases.

Microflier little bigger than a grain of sand (Image: Reproduction/Northeastern University)

“Our goal was add a controlled flight system to small-scale electronic devices. This would allow building highly functional miniaturized microchips that could float as long as possible, maximizing data collection,” explains engineering professor John Rogers, lead author of the study.

As they are light and tiny, these devices can be launched from an airplane or a building to monitor environmental recovery actions after a chemical spill, for example, or to track air pollution levels at various different altitudes, collecting data until they reach the ground.

Microfliers

To build light and tiny structures, engineers fabricated flat precursors, bonded to a slightly stretched rubber substrate. As this substrate is relaxed, the wings jump in three-dimensional shapes until they reach a predefined size.

As the microfliers fall, their wings begin to interact with the air, creating a slow, steady rotational movement. The weight of the electronics is distributed at the bottom of the center of the microchip, preventing it from losing stability and flying uncontrollably to the ground.

“I think we’ve surpassed nature. At least in the sense of being able to build tiny structures that fall with more stable trajectories ​​and at terminal speeds much slower than the seeds we observe in real plants or trees”, celebrates Rogers.

What about junk mail?

To avoid Since swarms of flying microchips pollute the environment, Professor Rogers’ team has developed transient electronic components that dissolve in water after being used. If microfliers are thrown into the atmosphere to detect climatic variations, for example, when they fall to the ground, they would naturally degrade in a short time.

Microflier printed in 3D (Image: Reproduction/Northeastern University)

As the researchers’ idea is using large amounts of microfliers working together in uncontrolled areas, manual recovery of all devices would be virtually impossible. By creating resorbable models, microchips can disappear without causing environmental damage.

“We manufacture these transient electronic systems using degradable polymers, compostable conductors, and soluble integrated circuit chips that naturally , become environmentally benign final products when exposed to water in a harmless way”, concludes Professor John Rogers.

Source: Northwestern University

