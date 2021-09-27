The world's smallest flying device is sand grain size and does not require an engine
Researchers at Northwestern University, USA, have developed microchips that are capable of flying. The miniaturized structure is so small that the smallest of them is the size of a grain of sand. As the “microflier” has no motor, it uses the force of the wind to hover in the air.
The inspiration to build the flying microchips came from observing the wind-scattered seeds in nature. To stabilize the flight, the engineers optimized the microflier’s aerodynamics, ensuring that it fell slowly and in a controlled manner, making it ideal for monitoring air pollution and airborne diseases.
As the researchers’ idea is using large amounts of microfliers working together in uncontrolled areas, manual recovery of all devices would be virtually impossible. By creating resorbable models, microchips can disappear without causing environmental damage.
“We manufacture these transient electronic systems using degradable polymers, compostable conductors, and soluble integrated circuit chips that naturally , become environmentally benign final products when exposed to water in a harmless way”, concludes Professor John Rogers.
Source: Northwestern University
