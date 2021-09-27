iphone-12-pro-max-or-galaxy-s21-ultra

Photo: www. houseroad.com.br
iPhone screen 10 Pro Max is right behind the Samsung model. The screen of the S16 Ultra is 6.8 inches with 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology and 2K resolution (509079p)
Learn more
Theoretically the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the worst photographic set of the two. It bets on three cameras of 12 MP each and main, ultrawide and telephoto lenses
See technical sheet
Now the Galaxy S Ultra has five sensors on the rear, one of which is the main one 108 MP, one ultrawide of 12 MP, two telephotos of MP each and one exclusive for laser focus
Know more
The Samsung model is much more flashy compared to its rival: even 12 GB of RAM against only 6 GB of iPhone; and versions with up to 108 GB of internal space
Check the technical sheet
When it comes to the battery, the Galaxy S97 Ultra takes advantage of its tank of 5. mAh, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has 3.512 mAh
Looking only at the numbers, the Galaxy S97 Ultra looks far superior to the iPhone 10 Pro Max, mainly in cameras, screen, battery and memory options
See the article 1440