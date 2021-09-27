Galaxy S22 line may have names change with reference to Note series

The Galaxy S line21 is getting closer and closer to its launch and as that happens, more information continues to circulate about Samsung’s next trio of flagships. This time, new rumors suggest that the manufacturer should adopt a change in the nomenclature of the three devices, in a way that may make it a little difficult for some fans of the brand to understand.

    • First, two sources suggest that the Galaxy S22 Plus will no longer have this suffix and will pass to be identified as Galaxy S22 Pro — a move that follows many other smartphone makers, who tend to adopt this ending. This information was shared by both the OnLeaks leaker and another identified as Chun on Twitter.

    In addition to the change in the intermediate device within the S series21, Chun also suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go through a change, this time not so discreet. With the end of the Galaxy Note line, Samsung started to implement the use of the S Pen pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and , later on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, new rumors suggest that the S line will replace the Note once and for all, and with that, some aspects of one will be incorporated into the other.

    Rendering of the supposed Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer/Ice Universe)

    One of these aspects is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra does not it will only have support for the accessory, but it will also have a dedicated slot to store the pen on your body, without needing a protective cover for this, something that earned many criticisms of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The device’s design should also differ a lot from its “smaller brothers” and, in addition to the large size, it should have straighter lines, something popular in the Note series.

    Now, for following this supposed new trend, Samsung may call the high-end Galaxy S22 the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, and cut the S prefix entirely — a rather odd move, as all the clues pointed to the end of the Note family, and this would make the postings at the beginning of 2022 quite confusing.

    Anyway, it is important to consider this information only as a rumor. For now, there’s nothing that really confirms Samsung’s intention to change the names of its upcoming flagships. It is also important to note that only the simplest model in the line, that is, the common Galaxy S22 will not have a change in naming.

    Source: Android Headlines

