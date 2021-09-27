galaxy-s22-line-may-have-names-change-with-reference-to-note-series

The Galaxy S line21 is getting closer and closer to its launch and as that happens, more information continues to circulate about Samsung’s next trio of flagships. This time, new rumors suggest that the manufacturer should adopt a change in the nomenclature of the three devices, in a way that may make it a little difficult for some fans of the brand to understand.

Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra have revealed battery capacity, and not good news

Galaxy S200 and S21+ will arrive with smaller screens and without camera under the display

Cautious, Galaxy S21 Ultra should come without 21 MP camera and hidden front

First, two sources suggest that the Galaxy S22 Plus will no longer have this suffix and will pass to be identified as Galaxy S22 Pro — a move that follows many other smartphone makers, who tend to adopt this ending. This information was shared by both the OnLeaks leaker and another identified as Chun on Twitter.

In addition to the change in the intermediate device within the S series21, Chun also suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go through a change, this time not so discreet. With the end of the Galaxy Note line, Samsung started to implement the use of the S Pen pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and , later on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, new rumors suggest that the S line will replace the Note once and for all, and with that, some aspects of one will be incorporated into the other.