shortage-and-price-of-chips-may-have-led-to-the-cancellation-of-the-galaxy-s21-fe

The novel involving the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE gets a new episode this week. Newly approved in Brazil, Samsung’s next non-folding top of the line still awaits its officialization. It was being considered for October, including its own Galaxy Unpacked event. However, market sources say that the South Korean has once again postponed its plans.

As informed, Samsung could even be thinking about canceling the Fan Edition. The semiconductor market continues to have production problems, and Qualcomm has raised prices for the Snapdragon 888 which will equip the cell phone in key tags. With this, the South Korean would be fearing dangerously low profit margin, which would make the model’s strategy in its portfolio unfeasible.

In addition, Samsung would be celebrating the good numbers of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. First flexible top of the line priced in the range of other non-folding flagships, it has been well accepted by the market. This would also be contributing to the brand rethinking the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.