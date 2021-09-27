how-to-lock-and-unlock-artists-and-songs-on-spotify

Spotify (Android l iOS l Web) allows users to block platform artists and songs in official playlists such as Discoveries of the Week and the famous Daily Mix. The feature, while quite useful and simple to use, is unknown to many subscribers.
- Spotify free: how to use the service without paying a subscription
- How to find songs by lyrics on Spotify
- How to see lyrics on Spotify on mobile and PC
-
In this tutorial, you’ll see how to carry out this process — which, it’s worth mentioning, has some differences between songs and artists. Check out the following step by step!
Step 1:
To get started, go to application’s home page and, on it, find and select the “Search” command, which is positioned at the bottom.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 2:
To block an artist, search by their name and then click on the corresponding result.
Step 3:
Now click on the three-dot menu below cover to display the available options.
Step 4:
Once that’s done, select the option “Don’t play this artist” and all his songs will be ignored by the app. If you want to unlock it, just follow the same path. In this case, the option displayed will be “Allow this artist to be played”.
Step 5:
To block songs on Spotify, the process is a little different. After all, it is not possible to enable the blocking of a music track, unless this action is directed to an official playlist on the platform. In this case, even the tool changes. To test it out, go to a playlist created by Spotify itself and select the three-dot button for one of the songs.
Step 6:
Now click on the “Hide Music” command. When enabling the feature, the user will still be able to listen to the music on the platform. But, in that specific playlist, it will be ignored.
To unlock the artist or song, just perform the same process through the app. What did you think of this tip? Share your opinion through the comments below!
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
508213 508213