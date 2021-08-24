The Sims 4 Industrial Loft Kit Receives Release Date

The Sims 4 will receive a new expansion called “Kit Loft Industrial” on PC (via Origin), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S on August 26th. The new DLC is inspired by Brooklyn, New York, bringing an aesthetic that mixes the contemporary with the historic.

The decor fills the spaces with exposed pipes, ventilation apparatus, modern wood and steel structures and light fixtures that give the rooms a warm and welcoming aesthetic. Players can also highlight the beauty of “raw and unfinished” details with large windows and double doors to fill spaces with natural light.

Ohni Lisle’s work is entitled “Hair Vision” (Image: Disclosure/EA)

Also coming to the simulator is a free update: the original artwork by Brooklyn artist Ohni Lisle, who uses a mix of materials to create colorful masterpieces, expressive design inspired by nature, art and the human form. The artist also partners with LGBTQIA+ organizations to help promote equality and inclusion through art.

