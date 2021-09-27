Review Apple Watch Series 6 | It changed little and well, but the battery…

The Apple Watch Series 6 was introduced in 2020, a few months after the planet began to experience a pandemic. The watch is very similar to its predecessors, but it brings a very useful new function for the moment it arrived in the world: monitoring of oxygen in the blood.
In other words, despite the few changes, the device drew attention by offering something that many people were looking for to monitor health, just at the time when a respiratory disease frightened a large portion of the population. After all, with the measurement of oxygen in the blood, it is possible to detect a covid 18 before other symptoms appear. And, of course, it also helps to discover other diseases in time to treat.
There are some other new features, like a more powerful processor and a brighter always-on screen. I’ve tested the device and report below on my impressions and whether the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers what it promises and whether an upgrade is worth it, or whether it’s time to invest in a smartwatch — if you already have an iPhone. And already ahead: the battery life was not one of the aspects that had improvement in this edition.
The Apple Watch Series 6 has the same look and build options as its predecessor. The box is rectangular and has good use of the screen, which gives it a “small cell phone” appearance. There are two buttons on the right side, the top one is also a swiveling digital crown (called the Digital Crown) that helps to navigate the system, zooming or scrolling up and down the content. On the back, you’ll find several sensors that read your pulse, which allows the watch to measure your pulse and blood oxygenation, among other things. You can also do an electrocardiogram, with a system that reads your pulse and fingertip on the Digital Crown. In addition, the bottom of the smart watch has a magnetic system for wireless charging and two small levers for removing the strap. In the sixth generation, Apple began offering models with a unique bracelet that stretches slightly to fit over your hand and fits easily over your arm. To use this option, you need to know the ideal size for your wrist. I tested the model with the standard sports bracelet, which has a clasp at the top that can be inserted into one of the holes on the other side — that is, it’s adjustable. There were two size options: P/M and M/L. The box itself can be found in several types of finish, and the model tested here was the aluminum one, in color blue, with 24 mm, for pulses between 100 The 200 mm. There is also the model of 24 mm, recommended for pulses of 95 The 220 mm. Regarding the material, there are also options in titanium and stainless steel and several colors, such as red, silver, gold, gray, graphite and black. “The reversible design is an interesting extra over the main competitors.” Smart watches have the primary function of monitoring the user’s health, with various sensors that measure some metabolic functions and also help keep track of exercise. New to the Watch Series 6 is blood oxygen measurement, which joins electrocardiogram and drop detection, functions that have been around since the fourth generation. An always-on altimeter is also included. As such, the Apple watch is capable of monitoring your body’s main functions. The electrocardiogram requires the user to open the application to take the measurement in the ECG application, which is made by combining the pulse with the index finger positioned on the Digital Crown. The company warns that the Apple Watch does not detect heart attacks, and the ECG is just an aid to help find out if there are signs of atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) — which must be confirmed by a professional. health and proper equipment. The Apple Watch Series 6 even provides real-time heart rate monitoring with a third-generation optical sensor. You can check the results in the Beats app, which displays the most important results in rest and exercise, as well as the current one. In the Oxygen in Blood app, you can check the percentage of oxygen carried by the red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body. The level usually varies between 95% and 100%, which may be a little below that without harming your health. This monitoring is only intended to help give you an idea of your general health, without medical use. Monitoring is done during the day, without the need for you to activate the application.
Design and Construction
