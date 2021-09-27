Review Apple Watch Series 6 | It changed little and well, but the battery…

The Apple Watch Series 6 was introduced in 2020, a few months after the planet began to experience a pandemic. The watch is very similar to its predecessors, but it brings a very useful new function for the moment it arrived in the world: monitoring of oxygen in the blood.

In other words, despite the few changes, the device drew attention by offering something that many people were looking for to monitor health, just at the time when a respiratory disease frightened a large portion of the population. After all, with the measurement of oxygen in the blood, it is possible to detect a covid 18 before other symptoms appear. And, of course, it also helps to discover other diseases in time to treat.

There are some other new features, like a more powerful processor and a brighter always-on screen. I’ve tested the device and report below on my impressions and whether the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers what it promises and whether an upgrade is worth it, or whether it’s time to invest in a smartwatch — if you already have an iPhone. And already ahead: the battery life was not one of the aspects that had improvement in this edition.