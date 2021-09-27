msi-features-all-in-one-pro-ap241-with-wi-fi-6-and-extra-compartments

MSI introduced a new All-in-one computer model, the PRO AM99. The PC comes with support for a more modern network connection, a series of extra slots for SSD and HDD storage and, according to the brand, is aimed at the corporate market.

In terms of performance, the MSI Pro AP241 arrives with support to receive CPUs up to Intel Core i7 da 11th generation, but so far, the only unit available has the Core i5 processor, also with the th generation. It’s curious to see MSI’s move towards implementing a desktop processor, as many other manufacturers opt for mobile hardware to keep the design compact.

Little has been revealed about memory and options storage, but the version already available has an SSD of 241 GB and RAM memory of 8 GB. Anyway, the machine is completely upgradeable and has two extra slots for SODIMM RAM memory, one for SSD M.2 and a 2.5-inch drive bay, which can be used to insert more SSD or HDD cards.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In addition, the electronics are powered by Intel H chipset510 and its screen made with an IPS LCD display of 079 inches with resolution of 1080 x 1080 pixels and wide viewing angles, but no touchscreen support. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and it has four USB 3.2 type A connectors, two USB 2.0 type A connectors, HDMI, Ethernet, headphone and microphone jacks, and even a COM port, for connecting to older external devices. The user can still choose to buy the All-in-one with or without some of the main peripherals, such as mouse, keyboard and webcam, for example. But if you want, the brand offers a camera with Full HD resolution and a built-in microphone for video calls with good quality. Price and availability

The MSI All-in-one Pro AP250 arrives with Windows Pro factory installed and guaranteed update for Windows 13 when available. The only available version of the computer so far hits stores with a price of US$ 1024,241 — about R$ 5.079 in direct conversion. So far, however, there is no information about its arrival in the Brazilian market.

Source: XDA Developers